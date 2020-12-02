Notice to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting of Nordic Fibreboard AS

The Management Board asks the shareholders to consider that due to the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus it is advisable to minimize the extent of and participation in physical gatherings. Therefore, the Management Board urges the shareholders to vote on the draft resolutions prepared in respect to the items on the agenda of the general meeting using electronic means prior to the general meeting, and not to participate the general meeting in person .

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code: 11421437, address: Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu 80042, hereinafter the Company) will be held on the 23 th of December 2020 at 9.am at the Uus street 1, Pärnu , Anne Kaldvee notary office.

In order to vote using electronic means the shareholders have to fill in a voting ballot – the ballot is attached to the notice on convening the general meeting both on the website of Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange ( https://nasdaqbaltic.com/ ) as well as of Nordic Fibreboard https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/extraordinary-general-m ... , and forward it by e-mail to group@nordicfibreboard.com no later than 16.00 on 22 December 2020 either

signed digitally

or scanned with a hand-written signature and with a copy of the personal information page of the identical document.

A more detailed procedure for electronic voting is attached to the notice convening the general meeting on the above-mentioned websites.

The agenda of the General Meeting with the proposals of the Supervisory Board:

Changes in the Supervisory Board

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: to recall Jan Peter Ingman from the position of Supervisory Board member.

Documents related to the Extraordinary General Meeting, including draft resolutions, are available at Rääma 31 Pärnu and on the Company's website https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/extraordinary-general-m ...

As of the date of publishing of the announcement, the share capital of Nordic Fibreboard AS is 269 943,66 euros. The company has 4,499,061 no par value shares and each share gives one vote.

The date of closing the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting will be December 16, 2020 at end of trading day.

Registration of the participants in the meeting will begin at 8:45.

To register yourself as a participant in the general meeting, please present:

a shareholder who is a sole proprietor – an identity document

– an identity document a representative of a shareholder who is a sole proprietor – an identity document and a written authorization document

– an identity document and a written authorization document a representative of a shareholder who is a legal person – valid certified copy of the registry card (for legal persons in Estonia, certified no earlier than 7 days ago), which entitles the person to represent the shareholder, and an identity document of the representative, or an authorization document prepared as required and an identity document of the representative. We request prior legalization or apostille certification of documents of a legal person registered in a foreign country, unless stated otherwise in the international agreement. Nordic Fibreboard AS may register a shareholder who is a legal person of a foreign country as a participant in the general meeting also in case all required data on the legal person and the representative are included in the notarized authorization document issued to the representative in a foreign country and the authorization document is acceptable in Estonia. If a shareholder has deposited his/her shares on a nominee account, a respective certificate issued by the account administrator shall be submitted, certifying the right of ownership of the shares as of December 16, 2020.

A shareholder may notify the Company of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of authorization by a representative by submitting respective information to the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS (in a digitally signed format which can be reproduced in writing on the following e-mail address: group@nordicfibreboard.com, or in writing by mail at the following address: Nordic Fibreboard AS, Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu, Estonia) no later than on 22th of December 2020 (inclusive).