AVCtechnologies Completes Strategic Acquisition of Ribbon's Kandy Communications

Kandy complements AVCT's April 2020 acquisition of Stratos Management Systems, Inc. (dba Computex Technology Solutions) by providing a full suite of UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS products to serve the rapidly growing cloud communications market. Customers today demand a highly reliable, secure, and scalable communications platform along with a world class customer experience. AVCtechnologies offers end-to-end services spanning from managed IT solutions, managed services, and cloud communications, delivered by certified experts to provide exceptional white glove customer experience to business customers, service providers, independent software vendors, and system integrators. AVCtechnologies is now positioned as a premier white label provider of choice for UCaaS, CCaaS and CPaaS.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kandy to the AVCtechnologies family," said Xavier Williams, Chief Executive Officer of AVCtechnologies. Williams added, "Kandy will be our linchpin, enabling us to provide carrier grade, global cloud communications that address the needs of medium and large enterprises. As the velocity of public, hybrid, and private cloud communications continues, we are in a fortunate position to be able to focus on execution while competitors in our space need to concentrate on platform capabilities, global expansion and improved customer experience. Kandy's world class, globally-deployed, carrier grade, white-labeled proprietary communications platform gives AVCtechnologies the ability to solve customer communication needs. Kandy's platform, significant growth trajectory, and global marquee customer and partner base, including AT&T, City of Los Angeles, IBM, and Etisalat (the largest telecom provider in the UAE), accelerates our go to market plans and enables us to expand our award-winning portfolio."