PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, announced today that NSW Health Pathology, the provider of public pathology services for the New South Wales (NSW) government, will deploy PixCell's HemoScreen hematology analyzer for rapid, lab-accurate Complete Blood Count (CBC) testing, accessible at the point of care.

PixCell has worked closely with NSW Health Pathology over the past year to evaluate the HemoScreen and they are now in the position to pioneer the use of this innovative POCT technology in facilities across the state.

HemoScreen will enable true point-of-care testing (POCT) in terms of operation, electronic result delivery through an Internet of Things approach, ease-of-use, and transportability, while still providing core lab quality results. Outside of Sweden and Denmark, Australia will be the first country to get HemoScreen devices, which will soon be implemented throughout NSW.

The collaboration includes the installation of a large number of HemoScreen devices that provide the full 5-part differential CBC test with comprehensive abnormal cell flagging. In this initial deployment, NSW Health Pathology will implement HemoScreen devices within small labs, in large emergency departments without onsite labs, and to upgrade some existing technology. The devices will then be further assessed for utility in oncology clinics and other settings.

"We recognize the need to simplify real-time blood testing and are proud to work with NSW Health Pathology to increase accessibility to POC diagnostics," said Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of PixCell Medical. "HemoScreen delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, which are routinely used to check the overall health status of a patient. The CBC has recently found valid to monitor the severity of COVID-19 and the progression of the disease."

POCD Scientific, boasting over 125 years of experience in the supply and use of scientific equipment and products, will be the sole distributor of HemoScreens for the region of Australia.

This news follows PixCell's recent approval from the TGA.

