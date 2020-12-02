 

PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 07:02  |  63   |   |   

Following TGA approval, NSW Health to Implement PixCell's HemoScreen Device Across Health System

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, announced today that NSW Health Pathology, the provider of public pathology services for the New South Wales (NSW) government, will deploy PixCell's HemoScreen hematology analyzer for rapid, lab-accurate Complete Blood Count (CBC) testing, accessible at the point of care.

PixCell has worked closely with NSW Health Pathology over the past year to evaluate the HemoScreen and they are now in the position to pioneer the use of this innovative POCT technology in facilities across the state.

HemoScreen will enable true point-of-care testing (POCT) in terms of operation, electronic result delivery through an Internet of Things approach, ease-of-use, and transportability, while still providing core lab quality results. Outside of Sweden and Denmark, Australia will be the first country to get HemoScreen devices, which will soon be implemented throughout NSW.

The collaboration includes the installation of a large number of HemoScreen devices that provide the full 5-part differential CBC test with comprehensive abnormal cell flagging. In this initial deployment, NSW Health Pathology will implement HemoScreen devices within small labs, in large emergency departments without onsite labs, and to upgrade some existing technology. The devices will then be further assessed for utility in oncology clinics and other settings.

"We recognize the need to simplify real-time blood testing and are proud to work with NSW Health Pathology to increase accessibility to POC diagnostics," said Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of PixCell Medical. "HemoScreen delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, which are routinely used to check the overall health status of a patient. The CBC has recently found valid to monitor the severity of COVID-19 and the progression of the disease."

POCD Scientific, boasting over 125 years of experience in the supply and use of scientific equipment and products, will be the sole distributor of HemoScreens for the region of Australia.

This news follows PixCell's recent approval from the TGA.

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical provides the first truly portable point-of-care blood diagnostic solution. Leveraging the company's patented Viscoelastic Focusing technology, along with AI-powered machine vision, PixCell's FDA-cleared and CE-approved HemoScreen diagnostic platform shortens diagnostic results delivery from days to minutes. With just one drop of blood and within six minutes, PixCell delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, saving patients, clinicians and health systems significant time and costs.

For more information: www.pixcell-medical.com and follow PixCell on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Finn Partners for PixCell Medical
Lior Feigin
lior.feigin@finnpartners.com
@LiorFeigin



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service Following TGA approval, NSW Health to Implement PixCell's HemoScreen Device Across Health System YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, announced today that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TIDAL Releases 'My 2020 Rewind' for Members to Look Back at their Year in Music
LOCTOTE returns to its crowdfunding roots in a new Kickstarter campaign
On Track: Battista Hypercar Completes High Speed Test Programme In Nardò
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye participates in the 17th CAEXPO to fuel digital economy cooperation
E-Bike Market worth $70.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Etihad Airways partners with PressReader: Heightens passenger experience with digital newspapers and magazines
Menarini Ricerche Announces SEL24/MEN1703 Pharmacodynamic Data from the Dose Escalation Part of ...
eCapital Corp. Expands Operations with Acquisition of Advantedge Commercial Finance
Burn Care Centers Market Size Worth $23.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Smart Gas Meter Market to Reach $5.99 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods