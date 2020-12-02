 

EQS-Adhoc Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Expands Sensor Offering by Acquiring Opera Electronics Inc., a Special-ist in Air Quality and Gas Sensors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.12.2020, 07:00  |  104   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Expands Sensor Offering by Acquiring Opera Electronics Inc., a Special-ist in Air Quality and Gas Sensors

02-Dec-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hinwil (Switzerland), December 2, 2020, 07:00 a.m. CET

Press Release of the Belimo Group

Belimo Expands Sensor Offering by Acquiring Opera Electronics Inc., a Specialist in Air Quality and Gas Sensors

Belimo completes a bolt-on acquisition of Opera Electronics Inc., a Montreal-based (Canada) specialist for air quality and gas sensors.

The awareness for safety in buildings has been steadily increasing and safety-related products represent a growing global market. In the area of fire and smoke actuators, Belimo has reached a leading position. Another application that saves lives and helps to minimize damage to buildings and tangible assets is the monitoring of toxic gases. This requires reliable specialty air quality and gas sensors.

Belimo successfully entered the sensors market in 2017 by launching a first product offering of innovative pipe and duct sensors for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning) applications. In 2018, the range was expanded with ultra-sonic flow sensors, in 2019 and 2020 with room sensors that measure indoor air quality.

Belimo had been planning an offering of specialty air quality and gas sensors as part of its growth strategy. By acquiring Opera Electronics Inc., Belimo was able to implement this product range expansion. Opera Electronics Inc. develops and manufactures a solid range of air quality and gas sensors for buildings. Core applications of Opera Electronics Inc. are vehicle emissions monitoring in car parks, refrigeration gas leak detection and combustible gas monitoring in HVAC plant rooms. The acquired business generates annual sales in the low single-digit million Canadian Dollar range.

Seite 1 von 3
BELIMO Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Expands Sensor Offering by Acquiring Opera Electronics Inc., a Special-ist in Air Quality and Gas Sensors EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Expands Sensor Offering by Acquiring Opera Electronics Inc., a Special-ist in Air Quality and Gas Sensors 02-Dec-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
E-Health-Startup Hanako schließt Zwischenfinanzierung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Gruppe entwickelt Plattformlösung zum Management ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox gibt Markteinführung von innovativem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien bekannt - ...
DGAP-DD: Sixt SE deutsch
Arbor Metals meldet positive Resultate aus dem laufenden Explorationsprogramm
DGAP-News: DR. JUERGEN BECK WILL LEAVE THE PAION AG MANAGEMENT BOARD ON 31 DECEMBER 2020 AS PLANNED
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Europas Pilotlinie für Graphen und 2D-Materialien / Finanzierung der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Belimo erweitert Sensorangebot durch die Übernahme von Opera Electronics Inc., einem Spezialisten für Luftqualitäts- und Gassensoren (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Belimo erweitert Sensorangebot durch die Übernahme von Opera Electronics Inc., einem Spezialisten für Luftqualitäts- und Gassensoren