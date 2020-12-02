EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Expands Sensor Offering by Acquiring Opera Electronics Inc., a Special-ist in Air Quality and Gas Sensors 02-Dec-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release of the Belimo Group

Belimo Expands Sensor Offering by Acquiring Opera Electronics Inc., a Specialist in Air Quality and Gas Sensors

Belimo completes a bolt-on acquisition of Opera Electronics Inc., a Montreal-based (Canada) specialist for air quality and gas sensors.



The awareness for safety in buildings has been steadily increasing and safety-related products represent a growing global market. In the area of fire and smoke actuators, Belimo has reached a leading position. Another application that saves lives and helps to minimize damage to buildings and tangible assets is the monitoring of toxic gases. This requires reliable specialty air quality and gas sensors.

Belimo successfully entered the sensors market in 2017 by launching a first product offering of innovative pipe and duct sensors for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning) applications. In 2018, the range was expanded with ultra-sonic flow sensors, in 2019 and 2020 with room sensors that measure indoor air quality.

Belimo had been planning an offering of specialty air quality and gas sensors as part of its growth strategy. By acquiring Opera Electronics Inc., Belimo was able to implement this product range expansion. Opera Electronics Inc. develops and manufactures a solid range of air quality and gas sensors for buildings. Core applications of Opera Electronics Inc. are vehicle emissions monitoring in car parks, refrigeration gas leak detection and combustible gas monitoring in HVAC plant rooms. The acquired business generates annual sales in the low single-digit million Canadian Dollar range.