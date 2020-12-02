 

SoftwareONE and RIB Software form strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the AEC industry

SoftwareONE and RIB Software form strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the AEC industry

02.12.2020
SoftwareONE and RIB Software form strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the AEC industry

Stans, Switzerland I 2 December 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, and RIB Software today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate bringing to market the world-leading MTWO vertical cloud solution for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry globally. The partnership represents a significant growth opportunity for both companies to jointly drive digitalization of one of the world's largest sectors.

Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, RIB Software is a provider of cutting-edge digital technologies for the AEC industry. Based on one integrated cloud platform, the company's MTWO platform combines its flagship iTWO 4.0 technologies with Microsoft Azure to offer a 5D[1] Building Information Model (BIM) for contractors, developers and owners. The solution significantly improves efficiency and reduces costs for the AEC industry by facilitating workflows and guiding users from virtual to physical realization of their projects. In addition, it generates additional insights by utilizing AI, big data and advanced analytics.

Through the partnership, SoftwareONE will leverage its global market presence and expertise to bring to market RIB Software's MTWO solution globally. To successfully launch the collaboration, SoftwareONE will build up capabilities within sales, marketing and services, including over 50 channel sales units in 2021. In addition to SaaS sales, SoftwareONE will be able to help customers with cloud migrations and provide related managed services, further expanding its Solutions & Services offering.

