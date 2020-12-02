BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 02.12.2020, 07:30 | 68 | 0 |
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 01 Dec 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 25.2544
|£ 22.1961
|Estimated MTD return
|0.21 %
|-0.09 %
|Estimated YTD return
|10.28 %
|7.56 %
|Estimated ITD return
|152.54 %
|121.96 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 18.90
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-25.16 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,750.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-21.16 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|200,000
|N/A
|Average Price
|€ 18.85
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0