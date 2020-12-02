 

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities completely repays its 2015/20 convertible bond

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.12.2020, 07:30  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities completely repays its 2015/20 convertible bond

02.12.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities completely repays its 2015/20 convertible bond

Munich, December 2, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) completely repaid its 2015/20 convertible bond (ISIN: DE000A168544) maturing on December 1, 2020 to the bond creditors. The repayment amounted to 100 percent of the aggregate principal amount plus interest for the past 12 months.

The aggregate principal amount of the AURELIUS convertible bond was originally EUR 166.3 million; this amount was reduced to EUR 103.1 million in July 2018 as a result of conversions.

"We are seeing a lot of interesting acquisition candidates right now. After the repayment of the convertible bond we are and remain very well equipped and funded to pursue opportunities we currently see in the market," said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities. "As a general rule we keep all financing options under consideration."
 

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of approximately 100 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 26 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.0 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges.

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Investments invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.
 

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de



 

02.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1152048

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1152048  02.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152048&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities completely repays its 2015/20 convertible bond DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond AURELIUS Equity Opportunities completely repays its 2015/20 convertible bond 02.12.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
E-Health-Startup Hanako schließt Zwischenfinanzierung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Gruppe entwickelt Plattformlösung zum Management ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox gibt Markteinführung von innovativem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien bekannt - ...
DGAP-DD: Sixt SE deutsch
Arbor Metals meldet positive Resultate aus dem laufenden Explorationsprogramm
DGAP-News: DR. JUERGEN BECK WILL LEAVE THE PAION AG MANAGEMENT BOARD ON 31 DECEMBER 2020 AS PLANNED
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Europas Pilotlinie für Graphen und 2D-Materialien / Finanzierung der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities zahlt Wandelanleihe 2015/20 vollständig zurück (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities zahlt Wandelanleihe 2015/20 vollständig zurück
01.12.20
Sind dies die drei nächsten Wirecards? Psst …Tesla ist auch dabei!
27.11.20
Black Friday Sale an der Börse: 3 billige Aktien
26.11.20
Aurelius: Übernahme abgeschlossen - Aktie vor Durchbruch nach oben?
26.11.20
DGAP-News: AURELIUS schließt Erwerb von GKN Wheels & Structures ab (deutsch)
26.11.20
DGAP-News: AURELIUS closes acquisition of GKN Wheels & Structures
26.11.20
DGAP-News: AURELIUS schließt Erwerb von GKN Wheels & Structures ab
12.11.20
Aurelius: Pandemie bringt Unsicherheiten und Chancen
12.11.20
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020 (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
10.076
Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!
20.08.20
10
Viele Leser fragen mich, wie sich Aurelius 2020 entwickelt – hier verrate ich es allen!
17.06.20
5
Rückschlag bei Aurelius – deshalb müssen Sie jetzt gut auf Ihr Geld aufpassen!
04.12.19
2
Deutschlands Aktienexperte Nr.1 empfiehlt jetzt Aurelius Aktien, wie noch nie zuvor – Das ist der Gr