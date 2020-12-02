AURELIUS Equity Opportunities completely repays its 2015/20 convertible bond Munich, December 2, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) completely repaid its 2015/20 convertible bond (ISIN: DE000A168544) maturing on December 1, 2020 to the bond creditors. The repayment amounted to 100 percent of the aggregate principal amount plus interest for the past 12 months.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities completely repays its 2015/20 convertible bond 02.12.2020

The aggregate principal amount of the AURELIUS convertible bond was originally EUR 166.3 million; this amount was reduced to EUR 103.1 million in July 2018 as a result of conversions.

"We are seeing a lot of interesting acquisition candidates right now. After the repayment of the convertible bond we are and remain very well equipped and funded to pursue opportunities we currently see in the market," said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities. "As a general rule we keep all financing options under consideration."



ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of approximately 100 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 26 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.0 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges.

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Investments invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.



