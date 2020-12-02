Hamburg, 2 December 2020. On 30 November 2020 the Nordex Group received the IEC Type Certificate, which is valid worldwide, in accordance with the standard IEC 61400-22 for the N149/5.X turbine from TÜV SÜD.

In September the Nordex Group installed the first N149/5.X in the Genshagener Heide wind farm near Potsdam, Germany. On 28 November 2020 Nordex already installed the second turbine of this type at Santow, near Grevesmühlen in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania in Germany as well, with its Anti-Icing System.

As part of the type certification process based on international IEC standards, over the past few months TÜV SÜD has been assessing and evaluating the overall concept as well as all the principal components of the N149/5.X turbine. With the type certificate the independent certification agency has now confirmed the evaluation of the N149/5.X design quality with the relevant standard as well as the behaviour of the turbine in the field on the basis of type testing. The turbine can be operated both with standard rotor blades and with anti-icing rotor blades for cold regions.

Another part of the type certification comprises the evaluation of the manufacture and production of the wind turbine generators. The Nordex Group and its global component suppliers for the N149/5.X have set up a certified quality management system in accordance with ISO 9001:2015. Inspections of manufacture by the certifying agent served to confirm the quality-compliant production of the components and the WTG in line with the certified construction documents.

The IEC 61400-22 type certification is of particular importance for international marketing of the N149/5.X. Investors, project planners and wind farm operators expect their wind turbine generators to be certified in accordance with international standards. In this context, as a rule IEC certification is considered a prerequisite for tenders for international wind power projects. This is a recognised procedure and an important step in the project certification process.