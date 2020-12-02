Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG successfully completes capital increase to finance further growth

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Yesterday, the management board of the Company, with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to increase the share capital of the Company by EUR 1,379,311,00 to EUR 3,309,766,00 by issuing 1,379,311 new shares as previously resolved by the annual general meeting on August 26, 2020. Existing shareholders subscribed for 1,015,329 new shares of the Company at a subscription price of EUR 29.00. In addition, 363,982 new shares were successfully placed by way of a private placement to institutional investors, which was multiple times oversubscribed, leading to a final price of EUR 31.00 for the rump placement.This marks the second successful capital increase this year. With the placement of the new shares, the Company was able to attract additional reputable international investors as new shareholders and to further increase its free float. At the same time, the Company's majority shareholder Pelion Green Future Alpha GmbH (1) underlined its role as strategic anchor shareholder by on the one hand backing the capital increase with a participation of EUR 20.0 million, while on the other hand not fully exercising its subscription rights to facilitate a sizeable rump placement. The registration in the commercial register and the closing of the capital increase are expected within the next few days.