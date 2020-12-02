PST Will Perform Reconstruction in Panevezys
Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) has signed the contract for reconstruction of the cultural building at Respublikos Str. 40, Panevezys. The total area of the building is 3746 square meters. The contract value exceeds 9 mln. Euros. The project will be completed in 20 months.
Managing Director
Egidijus Urbonas
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503
