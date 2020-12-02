 

DocuBay partners with Bango to expand global reach

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 08:00  |  43   |   |   

DocuBay VOD service joins the Bango circle

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, has partnered with DocuBay, to distribute memberships for IN10’s international global VOD platform, DocuBay. Focused on high quality documentary content, DocuBay offers customers global membership to its Video-On-Demand platform.

Under this agreement, Bango Resale technology and partnerships will power DocuBay’s growth plans to increase availability to more audiences around the world, expanding its global presence and growing its user base.

Through this Bango partnership, telecommunications companies, retailers and other mass market consumer businesses can now offer their users bundled subscriptions to DocuBay’s entertainment suite, using Bango Resale technology. Bundling desirable products with first-party services creates powerful offers that attract and retain more customers.

DocuBay, the premium membership Video-On-Demand streaming service by IN10 Media Network, provides an exclusive catalog of documentaries in over 180 countries, in a wide variety of genres on several platforms and devices, including iOS / App Store, Android / Google Play Store , Apple TV and Fire TV, Roku, LG, Samsung TVs and through the DocuBay website.

Girish Dwibhashyam, Vice President – Strategy, DocuBay said, “The streaming business has seen a dramatic shift this year, with increased focus on expanding ways to reach the end consumer. DocuBay’s unique value proposition is waiting to be explored by millions of internet users worldwide, with its vast library of premium international documentary content which we believe is sure to see more uptake. We look forward to widening access to this valuable content through our partnership with Bango.

Jim Plimmer, SVP Payment Product Strategy & Sales commented: Building desirable content and service options is proven to make first party services more attractive and deepen engagement. Consumers get more choice, and for resale partners their own products become more attractive and sticky, it’s win-win. Bango is excited to work with DocuBay to take its documentary content to more people globally, especially important in the current climate.”

About Bango

App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.

Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

About DocuBay

Headquartered in Mumbai, DocuBay is a global membership VOD platform exclusively designed to stream premium international documentaries. Specializing as a factual entertainment video service, DocuBay features content from all corners of the globe in a variety of categories. Available in 170+ countries, DocuBay is available on platforms including the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Samsung TVs, with additional platforms on the way. Join the Tribe on www.DocuBay.com

About IN10 Media:

IN10 Media Network is a parent company to diverse businesses in the media and entertainment industry. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the businesses in its folds—including EPIC TV, ShowBox, Filamchi, Gubbare, EPIC ON, DocuBay, Juggernaut Productions and Platanista Games – covering every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms. Led by entrepreneur Aditya Pittie, IN10 Media Network has its efforts focused on building world-class brands. For more details, visit https://www.in10media.com/

Media contact:

Anil Malhotra, CMO
anil@bango.com
Tel: +44 7710 480 377


Bango Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DocuBay partners with Bango to expand global reach DocuBay VOD service joins the Bango circleCAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, has partnered with DocuBay, to distribute memberships for IN10’s international …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Bango and Microsoft sign agreement to boost new Xbox cloud gaming subscriptions
04.11.20
Bango and BT partnership sees first launch with BritBox 