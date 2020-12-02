 

Hexagon Purus AS Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 08:00  |  89   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Hexagon Purus AS (the “Company” or “Hexagon Purus” or “Purus”) has engaged Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) as Joint Bookrunners (together the “Managers”) to advise on and effect a contemplated private placement of new shares in the Company to raise proceeds of up to NOK 750 million (the “Private Placement”), corresponding to approx. 13.6-15% of the current share capital in the Company, depending on the final price in the Private Placement.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

The price per share in the Private Placement will be determined through a book building process, limited to the range between NOK 24.8 and NOK 27.3, equivalent to a pre-money equity value of the Company of NOK 5.0-5.5 billion. The final offer price will be determined by the Board in consultation with the Managers.

Three cornerstone investors have, subject to certain customary conditions, undertaken to subscribe for and will be allocated shares throughout the entire price range in the Private Placement for a total amount of NOK 190 million: i) Handelsbanken Fonder (NOK 75 million), ii) Delphi Funds (NOK 65 million) and iii) Storebrand Asset Management (NOK 50 million).

The bookbuilding period in the Private Placement will commence today, 2 December at 09:00 CET and close on 3 December at 16:30 CET. The Managers and the Company may, however, at any time resolve to close or extend the bookbuilding period. If the bookbuilding period is shortened or extended, any other dates referred to herein may be amended accordingly.

The Company has applied for, and will, subject to successful completion of the Private Placement and the necessary approvals from the Oslo Stock Exchange, have its shares admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo, a multilateral trading facility operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange. The first day of trading on Euronext Growth Oslo is expected to be shortly after completion of the Private Placement and is currently expected to be on or about 14 December. Hexagon Purus intends to change listing venue from Euronext Growth Oslo to the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange within 12-18 months, subject to the fulfilment of relevant requirements.

Seite 1 von 3
Hexagon Composites Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon Purus AS Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.11.20
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
20.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Amendment of Payment Date for amendment fee
19.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
18.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Approval of Written Resolution
17.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Written Resolution
13.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting
12.11.20
Hexagon Purus enters frame agreement with Everfuel, supporting commercialization of zero-emission hydrogen transport in Europe
11.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA postpones Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020
06.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
06.11.20
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s development path to zero emissions vehicles (ZEV)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
630
Hexagon - Spezialist für Gasspeicher