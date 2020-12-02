Hexagon Purus AS (the “Company” or “Hexagon Purus” or “Purus”) has engaged Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) as Joint Bookrunners (together the “Managers”) to advise on and effect a contemplated private placement of new shares in the Company to raise proceeds of up to NOK 750 million (the “Private Placement”), corresponding to approx. 13.6-15% of the current share capital in the Company, depending on the final price in the Private Placement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

The price per share in the Private Placement will be determined through a book building process, limited to the range between NOK 24.8 and NOK 27.3, equivalent to a pre-money equity value of the Company of NOK 5.0-5.5 billion. The final offer price will be determined by the Board in consultation with the Managers.

Three cornerstone investors have, subject to certain customary conditions, undertaken to subscribe for and will be allocated shares throughout the entire price range in the Private Placement for a total amount of NOK 190 million: i) Handelsbanken Fonder (NOK 75 million), ii) Delphi Funds (NOK 65 million) and iii) Storebrand Asset Management (NOK 50 million).

The bookbuilding period in the Private Placement will commence today, 2 December at 09:00 CET and close on 3 December at 16:30 CET. The Managers and the Company may, however, at any time resolve to close or extend the bookbuilding period. If the bookbuilding period is shortened or extended, any other dates referred to herein may be amended accordingly.

The Company has applied for, and will, subject to successful completion of the Private Placement and the necessary approvals from the Oslo Stock Exchange, have its shares admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo, a multilateral trading facility operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange. The first day of trading on Euronext Growth Oslo is expected to be shortly after completion of the Private Placement and is currently expected to be on or about 14 December. Hexagon Purus intends to change listing venue from Euronext Growth Oslo to the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange within 12-18 months, subject to the fulfilment of relevant requirements.