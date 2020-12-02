Nomads Appointed as Global Agency of Record for HOYA Vision Care

HOYA and Nomads have entered into a three-year contract starting with the launch of the new brand positioning 'For the Visionaries' that brings HOYA's passionate dedication to Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) to the forefront. A global brand platform that the entire organization can rally around.

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Vision Care has selected Nomads as their global creative agency, following a pitch against agencies from London, Germany and Amsterdam.

"Nomads impressed us with their unique thinking and customer centric approach. They demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the category and our business. This gave us the confidence that they understood our brand and where we wanted to go," said Marius de Beer, CMO of HOYA Vision Care.

"We're thrilled to partner with such an industry-leading and well-respected company" said Hans Howarth, CEO and Founder of Nomads. "We look forward to creating impact for the brand while facilitating the transformation process."

Looking for a long-term partnership, HOYA wanted to find a partner that could help transform their business from a regionally driven, fragmented set of brands, into a powerful global brand.

De Beer adds that "the new brand positioning 'For the Visionaries' reaffirms HOYA's commitment to Eye Care Professionals (ECPs). We are constantly driving towards solutions that better support and enable ECPs to make a difference in their patients' lives. We see the world through our customers' eyes. It's in our DNA."

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate and global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high quality, high performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continues to drive optical technology innovation with the aim of finding only the best vision solutions. HOYA Vision Care supplies eyeglasses in 52 countries with a network of over 12,000 employees and 45 laboratories around the globe. For more information, visit www.hoyavision.com.

About Nomads

Established in Amsterdam in 2013, Nomads is a creative transformation company that helps businesses change for sustainable growth. Creating ideas that transform how companies are designed and experienced. Nomads has a diverse multinational client roster, including P&G, PepsiCo, National Geographic, Air France KLM, Under Armour, Jotun and more. For more information, please visit www.wearenomads.com.