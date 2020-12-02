 

DGAP-News Zalando Attracts More Than 1 Million New Customers, Successfully Leverages Platform Strategy for Cyber Week 2020

Zalando Attracts More Than 1 Million New Customers, Successfully Leverages Platform Strategy for Cyber Week 2020

Zalando Attracts More Than 1 Million New Customers, Successfully Leverages Platform Strategy for Cyber Week 2020
  • More than 1 million new customers join Zalando during Cyber Week
  • On average 30 percent Partner Program share of GMV
  • Over 2,300 brick-and-mortar stores participate through Connected Retail
  • GMV during Cyber Week grows by 35 percent year-on-year

BERLIN, DECEMBER 2, 2020 // Zalando, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, has acquired more than 1 million new customers during its sixth Cyber Week, surpassing last year's new customer record. Zalando grew Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) by about 35 percent compared to the same period last year, with business steering carefully adjusted in light of the coronavirus pandemic. 
 
"Our number one priority for this year's Cyber Week was ensuring the health and safety of our employees while delivering the best customer proposition across assortment, digital experience and convenience," David Schneider, Zalando Co-CEO, comments. "Cyber Week 2020 was another milestone for our platform strategy, as the share of Partner Program increased strongly. With stationary retail especially impacted by lockdowns amid the peak season, we were particularly keen to facilitate participation of new and existing brick-and-mortar partners via our Connected Retail program. We are looking forward to expanding the program further in 2021."
 
The share of GMV generated via the Partner Program including Connected Retail averaged 30 percent, a notable increase compared to 20 percent in 2019. Over 2,300 brick-and-mortar stores took part in Zalando's Cyber Week via the Connected Retail program, with more than 250 new stores onboarded in November alone. In Germany, Connected Retail's share averaged at about 11 percent of GMV.
 
Around 7,500 orders were placed per minute at peak times. This year's Cyber Week bestseller were running tights. 
 
ABOUT ZALANDO
Zalando (https://corporate.zalando.com) is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to more than 35 million active customers in 17 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our goal is to become The Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet. 
 
CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS:
press@zalando.com
 
ANALYST / INVESTOR INQUIRIES: 
investor.relations@zalando.de

