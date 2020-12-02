 

Clariant AG Construction of Clariant's sunliquid plant in Romania on track for completion by the end of 2021

  • Construction continues with over 650 workers on site operating in full compliance with all COVID-19 pandemic precaution measurements
  • Majority of large key production equipment has already been installed
  • Recruitment and training of plant operators and other local staff members in progress

Muttenz, December 2, 2020– Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that it is making good progress with the construction of its sunliquid cellulosic ethanol production plant in Podari, in the southwestern part of Romania. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present a challenging situation, Clariant’s team was able to ensure that work on the construction site continues while fully complying with all pandemic precaution regulations as established by the Romanian authorities.

“It is truly impressive to see how our project team as well as all local partners have been able to keep this important construction project running while ensuring everyone’s safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once completed, this sunliquid cellulosic ethanol production plant will be a cornerstone of our continuing transformation into a leading specialty chemicals company and another proofpoint of our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Hans Bohnen, Clariant’s Chief Operating Officer.

The sunliquid plant receives more than EUR 40 million in funding from the European Union¹ and is constructed on a 10-hectare area in Podari near Craiova in southwestern Romania, from where it has access to a secure regional supply of feedstock and can benefit from the region’s existing logistic and industrial infrastructure. Once operational, the plant will process approx. 250,000 tons of straw to produce 50,000 tons of sunliquid cellulosic ethanol on an annual basis. This is an advanced, truly sustainable, and carbon-neutral biofuel that can readily be blended into conventional fuel and be used in today's car infrastructure.

"Over the past months, several milestones have been reached on the construction site while also achieving the installation of the majority of large key equipment. This puts us on track to complete the construction by the end of 2021, after which start-up and production will commence. We are proud to see already the substantial benefits that our investment is bringing to the Podari region and look forward to see its impact increase further once the plant is fully staffed and operating at full capacity", says Christian Librera, Vice President and Head of Business Line Biofuels and Derivatives at Clariant.

