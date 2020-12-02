 

LyondellBasell and Sasol Complete Louisiana Joint Venture Transaction

Houston and Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of
the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, and Sasol
(JSE: SOL, NYSE: SSL), a global integrated chemicals and energy company, today
announced the closing of their Louisiana-based Integrated Polyethylene Joint
Venture (JV) transaction following required regulatory and shareholder
approvals. The 50/50 JV includes a 1.5 MM ton ethane cracker, 0.9 MM ton
low-density and linear-low density polyethylene plants, and associated
infrastructure near Lake Charles, La, and will toll manufacture the products on
behalf of the two shareholders.

Under the terms of the transaction agreements, LyondellBasell will operate the
three assets on behalf of the JV and market the polyethylene products on behalf
of the two shareholders of the JV. Approximately 400 Sasol Lake Charles
employees who directly support the JV assets are now employees of
LyondellBasell.

"The formation of this JV is part of our approach to growing our core businesses
while positioning the company to benefit from improving economic conditions,"
said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. "We believe our ability to operate
efficiently and serve growing markets will create exceptional long-term value
for our shareholders of both companies. We welcome our new JV employees to the
LyondellBasell family."

"This transaction accelerates the transformation of our chemicals business
toward a focus on specialty chemicals," said Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol President
and Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud of the world-scale assets we've built
in Southwest Louisiana and look forward to working with LyondellBasell to
realize their full potential and create value for all our stakeholders. We also
extend our best wishes and gratitude to our colleagues who are transferring to
LyondellBasell to operate the joint venture assets."

The formation of this JV with Sasol aligns with LyondellBasell's strategy of
investing in high-quality assets in growing markets or feedstock advantaged
regions. In September 2020, LyondellBasell established a 50/50 JV with China's
Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group to start up and operate a new, large
petrochemical complex in northeast China. Taken together, the Bora and Sasol JVs
are equivalent to the full capacity and immediate financial benefits of a new
and operational world-scale integrated cracker complex.

This transaction is a significant step for Sasol in achieving its financial and
strategic objectives toward creating Future Sasol, which will be a more
sustainable and resilient business for the long-term.
