LyondellBasell and Sasol Complete Louisiana Joint Venture Transaction

Houston and Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of

the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, and Sasol

(JSE: SOL, NYSE: SSL), a global integrated chemicals and energy company, today

announced the closing of their Louisiana-based Integrated Polyethylene Joint

Venture (JV) transaction following required regulatory and shareholder

approvals. The 50/50 JV includes a 1.5 MM ton ethane cracker, 0.9 MM ton

low-density and linear-low density polyethylene plants, and associated

infrastructure near Lake Charles, La, and will toll manufacture the products on

behalf of the two shareholders.



Under the terms of the transaction agreements, LyondellBasell will operate the

three assets on behalf of the JV and market the polyethylene products on behalf

of the two shareholders of the JV. Approximately 400 Sasol Lake Charles

employees who directly support the JV assets are now employees of

LyondellBasell.







while positioning the company to benefit from improving economic conditions,"

said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. "We believe our ability to operate

efficiently and serve growing markets will create exceptional long-term value

for our shareholders of both companies. We welcome our new JV employees to the

LyondellBasell family."



"This transaction accelerates the transformation of our chemicals business

toward a focus on specialty chemicals," said Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol President

and Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud of the world-scale assets we've built

in Southwest Louisiana and look forward to working with LyondellBasell to

realize their full potential and create value for all our stakeholders. We also

extend our best wishes and gratitude to our colleagues who are transferring to

LyondellBasell to operate the joint venture assets."



The formation of this JV with Sasol aligns with LyondellBasell's strategy of

investing in high-quality assets in growing markets or feedstock advantaged

regions. In September 2020, LyondellBasell established a 50/50 JV with China's

Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group to start up and operate a new, large

petrochemical complex in northeast China. Taken together, the Bora and Sasol JVs

are equivalent to the full capacity and immediate financial benefits of a new

and operational world-scale integrated cracker complex.



This transaction is a significant step for Sasol in achieving its financial and

strategic objectives toward creating Future Sasol, which will be a more

sustainable and resilient business for the long-term. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



