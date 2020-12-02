 

Elkem opens new workshop in China dedicated to specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem has completed and opened a new production workshop in Shanghai, China, dedicated to the development and manufacturing of specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles. This move further strengthens Elkem's position as the largest silicones producer in China.

China is the world's largest single market for the production and sales of electric vehicles (EV). The global demand for EV's is growing fast, and some analysts now expect EV's to account for around a third of new car sales by 2030.

Increased sales of hybrids and EV's represent a substantial growth opportunity for Elkem, particularly within silicones. An EV contains on average four times more silicones than a traditional car. Silicones contribute to safer, more reliable and more comfortable cars, as a key component in airbags, cables, hoses and tires, and Elkem is already a supplier to several of the world's top EV producers.

A key challenge for EV automakers is to ensure that electrical and electronic parts in are efficient, reliable and safe. Elkem develops and produces silicones solutions like BLUESIL and CAF which ensure electrical integrity (durability, electrical insulation, fire resistance) and electronic components protection (sealing, bonding, and potting of parts) that are key features required in EV's.

"The cars of the future will be powered by electricity and built and protected with silicones. Elkem is very proud to play a key role in making greener, safer and more sustainable cities, in line with our strategy of specialisation and growth, and Shanghai is the best place to ride the wave of transports electrification and renewable energy developments," says Elkem's senior vice president for Silicones, Frederic Jacquin.

"Our new workshop - named Delta 2 - is the latest of our investments to illustrate that commitment. Delta in mathematics symbolizes the difference. I sincerely hope that by combining the entrepreneurship of our customers, the support and vision of local authorities, and the commitment and technology of Elkem teams, we will make that difference to create a better world, in Shanghai city, in China and all over the world," says Jacquin.

Mr. Wu Bin, deputy chief of Minhang district, Shanghai, Mr. Tang WeiQun, deputy director of Xinzhuang Industrial Park (where Elkem Silicones Shanghai site is located), Mr. Claude Laubriet, Deputy Director of Elkem Silicones Asia Pacific, customers as well as local employees were recently gathered to attend a grand opening of the new facility.

