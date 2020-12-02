Stockholm December 2, 2020: Aino Health announces today that their customer Transcom has decided to expand the use of HealthManager from 600 users in two locations in Sweden and Norway to include all locations in Sweden and a total of 1500 users.



Transcom made the decision to expand the use of HealthManager after evaluating it at two sites the last year. During the past year, HealthManager supported Transcom in digitalizing the process of employee health and well-being management. It also provided managers with support, reminders, follow-up, quality assurance to work earlier in the process and to show the employees that the company takes even more actions to show employees that they are cared for. With the use of HealthManager, Transcom has got an informative overview of the employee health and well-being status and actions taken, as well as an understanding of where their managers need the most support.