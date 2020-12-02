DGAP-News: SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH / Key word(s): Takeover/Disposal Klingel medical metal, based in Pforzheim, acquires 100 percent of the shares in puracon GmbH from SHS, a medical technology investor based in Tübingen (news with additional features) 02.12.2020 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Klingel medical metal, based in Pforzheim, acquires 100 percent of the shares in puracon GmbH from SHS, a medical technology investor based in Tübingen. Klingel is adding sterile packaging services including validations to its value chain by acquiring the medtech specialist based in Rosenheim.

Tübingen, Germany, December 2, 2020

SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH, based in Tübingen, is selling its shares in puracon GmbH to Klingel medical metal GmbH, a portfolio company of IK Investment Partners. With 600 employees, Klingel Group is one of the leading companies in the field of precision machining of high-strength materials such as stainless steel and titanium for the production of medical technology products made of metal. The purchase of puracon allows Klingel to benefit from valuable synergies as contract developer, manufacturer and packer and offer its worldwide medical technology customers a complete range of services based on the "one-stop-shop" principle. This is already the third acquisition for Klingel since IK Investment Partners acquired a stake in 2018.

SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH, based in Tübingen, has been active as an investor in the field of medical technology and life sciences for more than two decades. This makes SHS one of the most experienced investment companies in this sector currently investing from SHS fund V.

At the end of 2015, SHS took a stake in puracon GmbH based in Rosenheim. As a full-service partner for the medtech industry, puracon offers efficient packaging and validation solutions for medical technology products: primarily implants and instruments. Thus, puracon is part of the validated process chain of implants and the final station before the sterile product is used for patients in the hospital.