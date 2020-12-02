 

Hofseth Biocare ASA HBC adds ex-Johnson & Johnson Senior Commercial leader, Will Urban-Smith, to its Sales & Marketing team in the Consumer Health division

HBC is delighted to announce the hiring of Will Urban-Smith as VP within HBC’s Consumer Health Division from February 2021. Mr Urban-Smith is an innovative commercial leader within consumer healthcare and FMCG and joins HBC after more than 15 years at Johnson & Johnson (J&J), where he has held various senior leadership positions across sales & customer management, commercial strategy, and revenue growth. In his most recent role as Sales Director, he was responsible for building J&J’s strategic relationships with key UK and global customers to drive long-term value, leading to the development of channel growth strategies, new distributor agreements and B2B e-commerce platforms. Mr Urban-Smith has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics & Business from the University of Sheffield, and a Master of Science Degree (Distinction) in International Marketing. 

Mr Urban-Smith has worked closely on brand development and growth strategies for some of J&J’s largest global brands such as Johnson’s Baby, Aveeno, Listerine, Neutrogena and Nicorette. His experience and knowledge with regards to placing health care & OTC products into the hands of consumers in the UK and abroad should prove an invaluable addition to HBC´s product development, strategy and sales efforts.

Will Urban-Smith says: “This a fantastic opportunity and I am excited to be joining the team as we embark on a journey to bring the medicine of tomorrow to customers and consumers around the world. I believe HBC is in an enviable position of being able to combine sustainable, science-based production capability with a differentiated portfolio that can enhance global health, and I want to play a key role in helping them unlock this huge growth potential. I look forward to being able to educate the industry on the innovative science and unique health benefits that will drive the HBC commercial proposition, and to use my knowledge and experience within consumer healthcare to drive a strategic growth agenda over the coming years.”

Mr Urban-Smith’s addition follows the recent hiring of Andy Gill who was a senior executive at GSK and Novartis with close to 25 years of experience in this field. These recruits follow a precise and targeted strategy to selectively hire experienced salespeople out of tier one, global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical consumer health businesses to drive growth of HBC´s unique, sustainable, science & claim backed natural health products.

