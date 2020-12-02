Aktia’s funds will be made available to private investors through Nordnet

Aktia has signed a fund distribution contract with Nordnet. Going forward, Nordnet’s customers can invest in ten funds managed by Aktia. Examples of funds included are the small cap funds Aktia Nordic Micro Cap, Aktia Nordic Small Cap and Aktia Europe Small Cap.

Nordnet Finland’s fund selection that consists of over 60 fund management companies expands as Aktia’s, the best Nordic asset manager, funds will be made available to over 350 000 Finnish customers at Nordnet. At the same time, also Nordnet’s customers in Sweden will have an opportunity to invest in Aktia’s funds.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. From one year to the next, Aktia's asset management has collected prizes both in international and domestic comparisons.



− We are happy that Aktia has chosen Nordnet as its partner. Aktia has proved to offer the best asset management in the Nordic countries and is especially known for its successful fixed income funds. Aktia’s funds are also at the top when comparing the Morningstar ratings for the funds of different fund management companies in Finland. Our customers can now easily access the successful funds, and with small amounts, says Suvi Tuppurainen, Country Manager Finland at Nordnet.

More than 164,000 of the over 350,000 Finnish customers at Nordnet invest in funds. The average monthly fund saver invests under EUR 150 per month in funds. The average holdings for a fund customer are EUR 4,000.

− Through our funds, Nordnet's customers will have access to Aktia’s top expertise and the best investment opportunities on the markets. We offer world class knowledge in active portfolio management. Behind our continuous form lies years of consistent work, which is above all reflected in the development of investments, says Niina Bergring, Director in charge of Aktias’s asset management.

Jan Brännback, Janne Lähdesmäki, Janna Haahtela, Anders Thylin, Andreas Bergman and Sami Räsänen are the portfolio managers of Aktia’s small-cap funds.

Nordnet does not charge subscription or redemption feeds for their funds. The minimum investment is EUR 15/subscription. Subscriptions in Aktia's funds can be made through Nordnet as of 2 December 2020. www.nordnet.fi/fi/aktia

For more information:

Suvi Tuppurainen, Country Manager Finland at Nordnet

+358 50 380 3877, suvi.tuppurainen@nordnet.fi

Niina Bergring, Director in charge of Aktia's asset management

+358 40 822 1514, niina.bergring@aktia.fi

