Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Vesanen

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20201201102634_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-30

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 241 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 241 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

