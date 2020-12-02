 

Gofore Plc Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Vesanen

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 2 DECEMBER 2020 AT 10:00

Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Vesanen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vesanen, Terhi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20201201102634_5
Transaction date: 2020-11-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 241 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 241 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia  top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com. 


