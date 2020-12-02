 

Outernet Global and BPI forge landmark partnership to promote British music

02.12.2020   

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outernet Global, a network of immersive media and entertainment districts today signs a multi-year naming rights and content publishing deal with the BPI (British Phonographic Industry) – the trade association for UK record labels and home to The BRIT Awards and The Mercury Prize.

The partnership will put British music centre stage, with a daily footfall of over 400,000 people set to experience Outernet and also provide a unique world leading platform for exciting new artists through immersive audience experiences.

Outernet will showcase content from BPI related events including The BRITs with Mastercard, The Classic BRITs and The Hyundai Mercury Prize as well as from causes supported by the music and creative industries, such as the renowned BRIT School, as an integral element of the music and entertainment schedule. Outernet includes the world's first of its kind public atrium containing an immense digital canvas; a 4-storey high, 360 degree, 16k screen surface. It is capable of full directional surround studio sound and screen interactivity and will accommodate high-impact staging and production.

Outernet will also launch The BPI Recording Studio – a professional quality pro-bono studio on Denmark Street, which BPI and Outernet will make available to the next generation of UK musical talent from all backgrounds and genres wanting to write, create, record and perform music. The studio will join a 2,000 capacity live entertainment venue, the largest in central London since the 1940s, as well two smaller venues including the reborn, iconic 12-Bar Club.

Music lies at the heart of Outernet. The first opening in London in winter 2021 is situated on Denmark Street, often described as the birthplace of the British music industry where iconic artists such as Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Sex Pistols and David Bowie hung out, made music and lived. 

Philip O'Ferrall, CEO of Outernet Global, said:

"I am immensely proud of our partnership with the BPI and it will mean that we can support and nurture the music industry in a variety of new and exciting ways. Whether that be championing the UK music community and new talent on Denmark Street through the pro-bono studio or presenting elements of major shows like the world famous BRIT Awards on our screens designed for creating iconic cultural moments and brand showcases, we are confident that together we can do great things."

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI, BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize, said:

"Record labels work at the heart of music, investing in new talent and helping it reach the widest possible audience. BPI supports that role through platforms such as The BRITs, the Mercury Prize and National Album Day. This new partnership with Outernet will amplify that promotion of British music, and give up and coming new talent free access to professional facilities to hone their creativity."

https://www.outernetglobal.com/

https://www.bpi.co.uk

Notes to Editors

About Outernet - www.outernetglobal.com

Outernet is a global network of cultural hubs designed to provide immersive experiences for entertainment, brand activation and retail the like of which have never been seen before. The first will open in central London in Winter 2021 and will kick off a global roll out with sites planned in New York, LA and Europe. Outernet debt partner Blackstone Group Inc. NYSE: BX

About the BPI (British Phonographic Industry) – www.bpi.co.uk    

The BPI champions the UK's recorded music industry, safeguarding the rights of its members and of the artists, performers and label members of collecting body PPL.  The BPI's membership consists of well over 450 independent labels and the UK's three 'majors', which together account for 85 per cent of legitimate domestic music consumption and 1 in 9 albums sold around the world.  The BPI promotes British music overseas through its trade missions and the Music Exports Growth Scheme. It provides insights, training and networking with its free masterclasses, Insight Sessions, WidsomWednesdays events, and reports.  The BPI administers The BRIT Certified Awards, co-owns The Official Charts, organises The BRIT Awards and BRITs Week, and is also home to The Mercury Prize

