 

KCOM Expands Award-Winning Lightstream Fiber Access Network with DZS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 09:02  |  57   |   |   

Best-in-class PON infrastructure enables storied UK operator to deliver up to “gigafast” speeds to previously underserved communities

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile edge access and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, today announced its role supporting KCOM and its full fiber network expansion. KCOM is recognized for delivering the fastest average broadband speeds in the U.K. Backed by DZS passive optical network (PON) technologies, this award-winning service provider is in the process of rolling out its Lightstream fiber broadband to homes and businesses across East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, ensuring these small-to-large communities have access to reliable broadband capable of up to 900Mbps “gigafast” speeds during the global pandemic and beyond.

“We have been making significant investments to expand KCOM’s full fibre footprint beyond our traditional boundaries and to bring this vital infrastructure to thousands more homes and businesses in the area,” said Dale Raneberg, CEO at KCOM. “DZS has been a valued, longstanding partner to KCOM for over 20 years. Leveraging some of the latest DZS technologies in our network has provided us with the flexibility needed to meet the challenge of extending our build into adjacent communities and enabled us to support even more homes and businesses experiencing stay-at-home orders and lockdowns.”

Since 2000, DZS has supported KCOM’s aggressive growth with next-generation access infrastructure. Today, KCOM is deploying the following DZS PON technologies as part of its Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) infrastructure:

  • The DZS V5816 OLT is architected to connect rural areas to high-speed broadband services cost effectively. Thanks to its compact design, it is easy to install even in confined spaces and can be expanded modularly as required
  • The DZS 2424A1 GPON smart fiber indoor gateway acts as KCOM’s demarcation point at the premises, allowing KCOM to service the subscriber or provide wholesale services
  • With fiber connectivity established, KCOM can also easily leverage complementary 10Gbps DZS XGS-PON solutions in the future across this same infrastructure
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KCOM Expands Award-Winning Lightstream Fiber Access Network with DZS Best-in-class PON infrastructure enables storied UK operator to deliver up to “gigafast” speeds to previously underserved communitiesPLANO, Texas, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a broadband access innovator and global market …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...