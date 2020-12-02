KCOM Expands Award-Winning Lightstream Fiber Access Network with DZS

Best-in-class PON infrastructure enables storied UK operator to deliver up to “gigafast” speeds to previously underserved communities

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile edge access and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, today announced its role supporting KCOM and its full fiber network expansion. KCOM is recognized for delivering the fastest average broadband speeds in the U.K. Backed by DZS passive optical network (PON) technologies, this award-winning service provider is in the process of rolling out its Lightstream fiber broadband to homes and businesses across East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, ensuring these small-to-large communities have access to reliable broadband capable of up to 900Mbps “gigafast” speeds during the global pandemic and beyond.



“We have been making significant investments to expand KCOM’s full fibre footprint beyond our traditional boundaries and to bring this vital infrastructure to thousands more homes and businesses in the area,” said Dale Raneberg, CEO at KCOM. “DZS has been a valued, longstanding partner to KCOM for over 20 years. Leveraging some of the latest DZS technologies in our network has provided us with the flexibility needed to meet the challenge of extending our build into adjacent communities and enabled us to support even more homes and businesses experiencing stay-at-home orders and lockdowns.”

Since 2000, DZS has supported KCOM’s aggressive growth with next-generation access infrastructure. Today, KCOM is deploying the following DZS PON technologies as part of its Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) infrastructure: