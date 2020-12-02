 

Statement regarding revised GardaWorld offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 December 2020

Statement regarding revised GardaWorld offer

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes the recent announcement by Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) regarding a revised, unsolicited offer of 235 pence per share in cash to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company (the “Revised Offer”). 

The Board of G4S is currently evaluating the Revised Offer, together with its financial and legal advisers. 

In the meantime, shareholders are strongly advised to take absolutely no action in relation to the Revised Offer.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

G4S continues to be in discussions with Allied Universal Services LLC (“Allied Universal”). Any firm offer from Allied Universal would be required to be announced by 9 December 2020.  There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made by Allied Universal nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made by them.

GardaWorld’s announcement regarding the Revised Offer and the Revised Offer are available on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offer-and-possible-offer.

For further enquiries, please contact:    
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189
 

Media enquiries 		   
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers
 Citigroup Global Markets Limited
J.P. Morgan Cazenove


G4S Financial Advisers
Goldman Sachs International
Lazard & Co., Limited


G4S Legal Advisers
 Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers
 Brunswick

Notes to Editors:
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

