Report examines energy footprint of broadcast, streaming, gaming industries; points to individual strategies for moderating impact

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The staggering disparity between the energy demands of emerging consumer devices and immersive video experiences has spotlighted the need for more environmentally sustainable choices across the video entertainment industry. According to a joint study released today by InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, and leading market research firm Futuresource, sustainability will define businesses of the 21st century and require consumers and businesses to embrace sustainable practices to offset the growing carbon footprint of the video industry.



The report, “The Sustainable Future of Video Entertainment,” analyzes the energy demands of the video entertainment industry, from the production, delivery, and consumption of feature films, video games, and other video experiences, and examines emerging solutions to mitigate the environmental impact across the video value chain. The findings suggest that sustainability must be integrated into all aspects of the video entertainment industry, from research to manufacturing to supply chain and logistics, to be most effective.