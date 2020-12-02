InterDigital/Futuresource Video Sustainability Report Devices, Data Centers Drive Power Footprint as Video Grows to 82% of Internet Traffic
Report examines energy footprint of broadcast, streaming, gaming industries; points to individual strategies for moderating impact
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The staggering disparity between the energy demands of emerging consumer devices and immersive video experiences has spotlighted the need for
more environmentally sustainable choices across the video entertainment industry. According to a joint study released today by InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology
research and development company, and leading market research firm Futuresource, sustainability will define businesses of the 21st century and require consumers and businesses to embrace
sustainable practices to offset the growing carbon footprint of the video industry.
The report, “The Sustainable Future of Video Entertainment,” analyzes the energy demands of the video entertainment industry, from the production, delivery, and consumption of feature films, video games, and other video experiences, and examines emerging solutions to mitigate the environmental impact across the video value chain. The findings suggest that sustainability must be integrated into all aspects of the video entertainment industry, from research to manufacturing to supply chain and logistics, to be most effective.
“This has been the year of video, as the world’s circumstances have aligned with a ubiquity of consumer devices and more time spent looking at our screens. As our dependence on these devices and experiences grows, so too will our impact on the environment become more consequential,” said Henry Tirri, CTO, InterDigital. “Through InterDigital’s cutting-edge research, development of video standards, compression solutions, and more, we’re doing our part to stay on top of the industry’s growing carbon footprint and develop solutions for a more sustainable future.”
Limited awareness of the environmental impact of video and consumer devices, and lack of access to more sustainable choices, are often cited as key factors driving the video entertainment industry’s growing carbon footprint. The report highlights several statistics for the video industry’s staggering energy dependence, and emerging sustainable solutions, including:
By 2022, video viewing will account for 82% of all internet traffic, with overall internet traffic accounting for more than 1% of global emissions.
An 8K TV uses more than double the electricity as a 4K TV. Still, many users are unaware that 8K TVs account for 108gCO2e per hour of emissions, 2.6 times higher than for a 4K
set.
