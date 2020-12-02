 

InterDigital Chief Licensing Officer to Deliver IP Conference Keynote Address

Eeva Hakoranta to keynote IP Tech Summit 2020 and speak at the Center for Intellectual Property (CIP) 20th Anniversary Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Eeva Hakoranta, its Chief Licensing Officer, will deliver remarks at two upcoming industry conferences.

Ms. Hakoranta, who is responsible for overseeing the company’s complete licensing portfolio and activities, will deliver the keynote, “FRAND: from Theory to Reality, and from Confusion to Solution” at the IP Tech Summit 2020 on December 3rd from 8:50 – 9:30am CET. The IP Tech Summit is a two-day virtual summit dedicated to IP protection and digital transformation for business innovation, and features panel discussions addressing critical tech, regulatory, and legal issues and exploring cutting-edge concepts to facilitate innovation and IP protection across the ecosystem. The Summit provides a platform for executives and experts to discuss the latest in legal and regulatory considerations within the tech industry. To register and attend IP Tech Summit 2020, please click here.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Eeva will speak at the CIP 20th Anniversary Conference, which will be hosted virtually and foster thoughtful discussions around the topic of IP and digitalization. From 10:45am – 12:00pm ET, Eeva will participate in a workshop titled “IP & Digitalization in Industry Verticals” in a roundtable discussion alongside Ray Millien, Chief IP Officer for Volvo Cars, Maikke van Velzen, Head of IP Portfolio Management at Phillips, and Cameron Briggs, General Manager of Future Energy at Origin Energy. The workshop will be chaired by Intertrust CEO Talal Shamoon, and panelists are expected to discuss issues including connectivity, AI/ML, open source software, data management, and more. To register and attend the CIP 20th Anniversary Conference, please click here.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: Roya.Stephens@InterDigital.com 
+1 (202) 349-1714


