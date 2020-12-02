 

Wienerberger Gains Silver Status for Sustainability Management

Vienna - 02 December 2020


* EcoVadis awards Wienerberger a silver medal
* Sustainability ratings have improved significantly across all categories
* Wienerberger is one of the most sustainable companies in the building
materials industry


The Wienerberger Group has made real headway in further improving the
sustainability of its operations in the last twelve months. The latest rating by
EcoVadis, a leading international provider of business sustainability ratings
(ESG Ratings), shows the company has achieved significant progress in all
evaluation areas. In recognition of these advances, EcoVadis has raised the
rating to silver from bronze. Wienerberger ranked higher than the industry
average in all areas of the EcoVadis sustainability assessment.

Heimo Scheuch, Wienerberger CEO expressed his satisfaction saying, "We are more
than proud of our progress. Sustainability is one of our most important
strategic pillars and is firmly anchored in every process. The silver medal is
one more step in the right direction. This improved rating strengthens our
resolve to continue our sustainability strategy with even greater
determination".

Improvements in all Areas
Wienerberger improved its performance in all areas of the assessment, which
include environmental impact, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable
procurement. In the area of procurement, Wienerberger even doubled its score to
60 points. This puts Wienerberger among the top 7% of all companies in its
industry in the category responsible supplier management. Overall, Wienerberger
ranks among the best 20% of all building materials companies that were assessed
by EcoVadis.

Wienerberger attaches great value to the long-term security of supply. "The
sourcing of natural resources, materials and products must strictly comply with
our stringent sustainability criteria. These criteria also play a crucial role
in our business relationships, since we want to ensure that suppliers adhere to
our defined ecological and social standards", says Heimo Scheuch, explaining the
importance of sustainable procurement management along the entire supply chain
that was reorganised last year.

In 2019 Wienerberger also opted for a sustainability-oriented form of financing
for the first time. The rate of interest on a bank loan is linked, inter alia,
