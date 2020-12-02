--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Company InformationVienna - 02 December 2020* EcoVadis awards Wienerberger a silver medal* Sustainability ratings have improved significantly across all categories* Wienerberger is one of the most sustainable companies in the buildingmaterials industryThe Wienerberger Group has made real headway in further improving thesustainability of its operations in the last twelve months. The latest rating byEcoVadis, a leading international provider of business sustainability ratings(ESG Ratings), shows the company has achieved significant progress in allevaluation areas. In recognition of these advances, EcoVadis has raised therating to silver from bronze. Wienerberger ranked higher than the industryaverage in all areas of the EcoVadis sustainability assessment.Heimo Scheuch, Wienerberger CEO expressed his satisfaction saying, "We are morethan proud of our progress. Sustainability is one of our most importantstrategic pillars and is firmly anchored in every process. The silver medal isone more step in the right direction. This improved rating strengthens ourresolve to continue our sustainability strategy with even greaterdetermination".Improvements in all AreasWienerberger improved its performance in all areas of the assessment, whichinclude environmental impact, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainableprocurement. In the area of procurement, Wienerberger even doubled its score to60 points. This puts Wienerberger among the top 7% of all companies in itsindustry in the category responsible supplier management. Overall, Wienerbergerranks among the best 20% of all building materials companies that were assessedby EcoVadis.Wienerberger attaches great value to the long-term security of supply. "Thesourcing of natural resources, materials and products must strictly comply withour stringent sustainability criteria. These criteria also play a crucial rolein our business relationships, since we want to ensure that suppliers adhere toour defined ecological and social standards", says Heimo Scheuch, explaining theimportance of sustainable procurement management along the entire supply chainthat was reorganised last year.In 2019 Wienerberger also opted for a sustainability-oriented form of financingfor the first time. The rate of interest on a bank loan is linked, inter alia,