 

Absen LED Configured to Handle Diverse Virtual Studio Tasks

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 10:00  |  44   |   |   

MOSCOW, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic is still going on, the entertainment industry across the globe is continuing to be affected and LED display offers an ideal solution for filmmakers, broadcasters and event companies in creating virtual studios and production sets. The Russian 5TV are utilizing the cutting edge LED technology from Absen (SZSE: 300389), a leading global LED manufacturer, to handle various TV broadcasting and filming tasks. 

Absen LED solution for 5TV virtual studio

5TV's plan was to build three cyclorama studios of 60sqm, 80sqm and 100sqm, with ceilings stretching 30sqm, 50sqm and 60sqm respectively and floors up to 60sqm. Parallax Digital designed the professional virtual solutions for 5TV, in collaboration with Sound, Light and System, in use of Absen LED.

Absen's DV and PL Lite series are configured flexibly for different requirements. Up to now two virtual studio solutions were realized successfully and the team now are working on the third one, which will be a space where the customers can conduct kinds of activities.

In the first virtual studio solution engineered for 5TV, more than 100sqm D2V were used to create the curved LED video wall and 60sqm PL4.8W Lite the LED ceiling. From program filming, TV commercial shooting to film production and the other kinds of virtual events, those LED stages offer an inspiring and versatile solution for 5TV to empower brands, artists and producers to tell different stories.

"These are experiments for film productions of Unreal Engine, also for television production and various tasks as well", saying John Zhang, the general manager of Absen Russian office.

"We are glad our partners selected Absen to work on 5TV's virtual studio solutions. In these times, LED walls can really be a helpful tool in film production and delivering virtual events as the artists and producers cannot travel around. It eliminates the needs of green screen and traveling to remote locations", commented John Zhang.

PL Lite series, the successor of DV series, is one of Absen's most customer-favoured rental ranges. Featuring innovative Sidelock design, the PL Lite series supports curve of -7.5° to +10° for design flexibility. It boasts the advantages of light weight, quick installation and maintenance. With high refresh rate, wide colour gamut and adjustable brightness, PL Lite is able to meet the demanding requirements of a live broadcast environment, delivering extraordinary camera-friendly visual performance. Contact Absen Russian team at absen.russ@absen.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346858/4.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Absen LED Configured to Handle Diverse Virtual Studio Tasks MOSCOW, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As the pandemic is still going on, the entertainment industry across the globe is continuing to be affected and LED display offers an ideal solution for filmmakers, broadcasters and event companies in creating …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
On Track: Battista Hypercar Completes High Speed Test Programme In Nardò
TIDAL Releases 'My 2020 Rewind' for Members to Look Back at their Year in Music
LOCTOTE returns to its crowdfunding roots in a new Kickstarter campaign
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye participates in the 17th CAEXPO to fuel digital economy cooperation
Dubber Launches Global Channel Partner Program for Cisco Resellers
AVCtechnologies Completes Strategic Acquisition of Ribbon's Kandy Communications
E-Bike Market worth $70.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Dematic to Commission New Automated National Distribution Centre for Woolworths in Sydney
Etihad Airways partners with PressReader: Heightens passenger experience with digital newspapers and magazines
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods