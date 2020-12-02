 

DGAP-News MIG Fonds' portfolio company BioNTech receives first COVID-19 vaccine approval - private risk capital was crucial

MIG Fonds' portfolio company BioNTech receives first COVID-19 vaccine approval - private risk capital was crucial

MIG Fonds' portfolio company BioNTech receives first COVID-19 vaccine approval - private risk capital was crucial

- First COVID-19 and mRNA vaccine worldwide - BNT162b2 - developed by BioNTech and its partner Pfizer was approved in the UK

- MIG is a founding investor and long-term active shareholder of BioNTech

- Development of BNT162b2 would not have been possible without risk capital from German private investors

- MIG congratulates BioNTech and partner Pfizer, and is proud to be a part of this extraordinary achievement for Global Public Health

- BioNTech confirms MIG's cross-sectoral tech focused investment strategy

München, GERMANY, December 2, 2020 - MIG AG, the manager of MIG Fonds, a founding investor of BioNTech SE, today announces its portfolio company and its U.S. partner Pfizer Inc. have received the first approval of its COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The emergency approval represents the first authorization of both a COVID-19 and mRNA vaccine ever.

MIG, a German venture capital investment company focusing on life sciences and deep tech companies, congratulates BioNTech and its partners for successfully working together in this critical effort to support the Global Public Health system and billions of people. The development of this vaccine, and many other medicines combating serious diseases, was made possible with generous investments from both public and private institutions. MIG Fonds with its German and Austrian private investors, together with the strong commitment of the Strüngmann family office and other contributors, substantially supported the founding of BioNTech in 2008 and its growth strategy over the years including the Nasdaq IPO.

