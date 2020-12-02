DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH / Key word(s): Study AiCuris received approval from BfArM to initiate Compassionate Use Program for Pritelivir in Germany 02.12.2020 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Compassionate Use Program (CUP) may provide access to pritelivir for use in immunocompromised patients that have acyclovir-resistant mucocutaneous herpes simplex virus infections and foscarnet resistance or intolerance

CUPs offer a method to provide patients suffering from an unmet medical need and with no further treatment options with possible access to medication currently not approved in their home country

The today announced approval is part of an Early Access Program (EAP) for Pritelivir in various countries throughout the world

WUPPERTAL, Germany, December 02, 2020 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced the approval from the German "Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte (BfArM)" to initiate a Compassionate Use Program (Härtefallprogramm) for pritelivir for the treatment of immunocompromised patients who have acyclovir-resistant mucocutaneous herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections and in addition foscarnet resistance or intolerance. AiCuris is currently preparing a pivotal Phase 3 trial with pritelivir in immunocompromised patients whose HSV infections have become resistant to acyclovir as a basis for NDA submission.

"Especially in immunocompromised patients, HSV can lead to serious complications," said Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris. "We are very happy that with this program we can give seriously ill patients with no further treatment options access to Pritelivir, a novel and resistance breaking therapeutic agent, and thus again hope. At the same time, the data collected in this program will help to bring the drug to patients as quickly as possible and support the planned approval of pritelivir."