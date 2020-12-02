 

DGAP-News AiCuris received approval from BfArM to initiate Compassionate Use Program for Pritelivir in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.12.2020, 10:00  |  84   |   |   

DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH / Key word(s): Study
AiCuris received approval from BfArM to initiate Compassionate Use Program for Pritelivir in Germany

02.12.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AiCuris receives approval from BfArM to initiate Compassionate Use Program for Pritelivir in Germany

  • The Compassionate Use Program (CUP) may provide access to pritelivir for use in immunocompromised patients that have acyclovir-resistant mucocutaneous herpes simplex virus infections and foscarnet resistance or intolerance
  • CUPs offer a method to provide patients suffering from an unmet medical need and with no further treatment options with possible access to medication currently not approved in their home country
  • The today announced approval is part of an Early Access Program (EAP) for Pritelivir in various countries throughout the world

WUPPERTAL, Germany, December 02, 2020 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced the approval from the German "Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte (BfArM)" to initiate a Compassionate Use Program (Härtefallprogramm) for pritelivir for the treatment of immunocompromised patients who have acyclovir-resistant mucocutaneous herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections and in addition foscarnet resistance or intolerance. AiCuris is currently preparing a pivotal Phase 3 trial with pritelivir in immunocompromised patients whose HSV infections have become resistant to acyclovir as a basis for NDA submission.

"Especially in immunocompromised patients, HSV can lead to serious complications," said Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris. "We are very happy that with this program we can give seriously ill patients with no further treatment options access to Pritelivir, a novel and resistance breaking therapeutic agent, and thus again hope. At the same time, the data collected in this program will help to bring the drug to patients as quickly as possible and support the planned approval of pritelivir."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AiCuris received approval from BfArM to initiate Compassionate Use Program for Pritelivir in Germany DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH / Key word(s): Study AiCuris received approval from BfArM to initiate Compassionate Use Program for Pritelivir in Germany 02.12.2020 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities zahlt Wandelanleihe 2015/20 vollständig zurück
Arbor Metals meldet positive Resultate aus dem laufenden Explorationsprogramm
DGAP-News: DR. JUERGEN BECK WILL LEAVE THE PAION AG MANAGEMENT BOARD ON 31 DECEMBER 2020 AS PLANNED
DGAP-News: Corestate: René Parmantier wird neuer CEO - Lars Schnidrig bleibt als CFO an Bord
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: 10.668.068 Aktien mit einem Bruttoemissionserlös in Höhe von rund 200 Millionen Euro ...
DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE appoints Diana Wiedmann as Senior Vice President Human Relations
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate beruft René Parmantier zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...