Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022
|3,800
|1,300
|101.690
|100 %
|-0.61 % p.a.
|99 23807 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2029
|2,650
|2,650
|108.33
|100 %
|-0.41 % p.a.
|Total
|6,450
|3,950
Settlement: 4 December 2020
