 

Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029

02.12.2020, 10:23  |  38   |   |   

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:           

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022 3,800 1,300 101.690 100 % -0.61 % p.a.
99 23807 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2029 2,650 2,650 108.33 100 % -0.41 % p.a.
Total 6,450 3,950      

Settlement: 4 December 2020




