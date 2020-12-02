Melco’s pandemic-related efforts for the community led by Lawrence Ho win two accolades at 2020 Industry Community Awards

MACAU, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been named winner of 2020 Industry Community Awards (ICA)’s Community Award – Asia. The award recognizes Melco’s proactive and innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives, especially in its efforts to support the local community through the Company’s Simple Acts of Kindness program. In addition, Melco Chairman & CEO Mr. Lawrence Ho has been awarded ICA’s Outstanding Individual Award for his leadership role in supporting stakeholders, including colleagues and the broader community, during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “These are the most unprecedented times of our generation, and I am thankful for our 7,000 colleague participants for their efforts made for the community through Simple Acts of Kindness – reaching out to more than 1,600 local organizations through over 600 activities since the pandemic began. We will continue to do our part as we work with communities and governments to generate positive impact through collective action. I wish also to thank the organizers on behalf of Melco for these accolades.”