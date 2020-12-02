 

Melco’s pandemic-related efforts for the community led by Lawrence Ho win two accolades at 2020 Industry Community Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 10:17  |  57   |   |   

MACAU, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been named winner of 2020 Industry Community Awards (ICA)’s Community Award – Asia. The award recognizes Melco’s proactive and innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives, especially in its efforts to support the local community through the Company’s Simple Acts of Kindness program. In addition, Melco Chairman & CEO Mr. Lawrence Ho has been awarded ICA’s Outstanding Individual Award for his leadership role in supporting stakeholders, including colleagues and the broader community, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “These are the most unprecedented times of our generation, and I am thankful for our 7,000 colleague participants for their efforts made for the community through Simple Acts of Kindness – reaching out to more than 1,600 local organizations through over 600 activities since the pandemic began. We will continue to do our part as we work with communities and governments to generate positive impact through collective action. I wish also to thank the organizers on behalf of Melco for these accolades.”

Since late-January 2020, Lawrence Ho has led Melco in carrying out a number of supportive initiatives for the community, including:

  • Deploying nearly 7,000 Melco colleague participants to volunteer in the community during work hours for Simple Acts of Kindness, reaching out to over 1,600 organizations in up to 15 activities per day;
  • Donating HKD 20 mil (USD 2.6 mil) to support Wuhan and Hubei for the purchase of medical supplies including face masks and hand sanitizers, and to support the community;
  • Providing jobs to 150 unemployed local persons;
  • Establishing the Melco & Colleagues Giving Stores in collaboration with Macao Federation of Trade Unions and Fu Hong Society of Macau to provide goods and necessities to the community’s persons in need;
  • Promoting personal and public hygiene and wellness to the community through online video series in collaboration with local newspaper Macau Daily News; and
  • Foregoing personal salary for the remainder of 2020 to help ease finances of the company and colleagues.

About Melco’s Simple Acts of Kindness

Seite 1 von 3
Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Melco’s pandemic-related efforts for the community led by Lawrence Ho win two accolades at 2020 Industry Community Awards MACAU, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been named winner of 2020 Industry Community Awards (ICA)’s Community Award – Asia. The award recognizes Melco’s proactive and innovative corporate social responsibility …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Melco Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Earnings