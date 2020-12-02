Melco’s pandemic-related efforts for the community led by Lawrence Ho win two accolades at 2020 Industry Community Awards
MACAU, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been named winner of 2020 Industry Community Awards (ICA)’s Community Award – Asia. The award recognizes
Melco’s proactive and innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives, especially in its efforts to support the local community through the Company’s Simple Acts of Kindness
program. In addition, Melco Chairman & CEO Mr. Lawrence Ho has been awarded ICA’s Outstanding Individual Award for his leadership role in supporting stakeholders, including colleagues
and the broader community, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “These are the most unprecedented times of our generation, and I am thankful for our 7,000 colleague participants for their efforts made for the community through Simple Acts of Kindness – reaching out to more than 1,600 local organizations through over 600 activities since the pandemic began. We will continue to do our part as we work with communities and governments to generate positive impact through collective action. I wish also to thank the organizers on behalf of Melco for these accolades.”
Since late-January 2020, Lawrence Ho has led Melco in carrying out a number of supportive initiatives for the community, including:
- Deploying nearly 7,000 Melco colleague participants to volunteer in the community during work hours for Simple Acts of Kindness, reaching out to over 1,600 organizations in up to 15 activities per day;
- Donating HKD 20 mil (USD 2.6 mil) to support Wuhan and Hubei for the purchase of medical supplies including face masks and hand sanitizers, and to support the community;
- Providing jobs to 150 unemployed local persons;
- Establishing the Melco & Colleagues Giving Stores in collaboration with Macao Federation of Trade Unions and Fu Hong Society of Macau to provide goods and necessities to the community’s persons in need;
- Promoting personal and public hygiene and wellness to the community through online video series in collaboration with local newspaper Macau Daily News; and
- Foregoing personal salary for the remainder of 2020 to help ease finances of the company and colleagues.
About Melco’s Simple Acts of Kindness
