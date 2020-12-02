Creativity and Teamwork Take DigiPlex to an Unprecedented 14 Marketing Awards in 2020

Every aspect of DigiPlex pioneering marketing and communications transformation is now award winning. From strategic thinking, such as "Best Brand Evolution" and "Best Creative Strategy" (Transform Awards), execution such as "Best Marketing Campaign" (Global Carrier Awards) and "Best Use of Content Marketing" (B2B Marketing Awards) as well as channel management such as "Best creative use of owned media channels" (Corporate Content Awards).

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex , the Nordic leader for sustainable, innovative, and secure data centers, capped off an amazing year with five awards for its Sustainability at the Core campaign during a seven day period. Its unprecedented run of success was extended with awards at both The Transform Awards Nordics and the B2B Marketing Awards . DigiPlex has now won fourteen awards for its marketing and communications efforts in 2020!

"Our work has been consistently selected from tens of thousands of entries including those from global brands with massive budgets; scrutinized by the toughest marketing judges on the planet - and come through as the winner. Not just once or twice but fourteen times!" said Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing Communications Officer, DigiPlex.

DigiPlex has undertaken a major uplift in its global strategic marketing and communications. By putting sustainability at the heart of the company's communications, the team have taken an issue few other players in the data center industry wanted to address, and not only made it a source of differentiation but an increasingly important topic of discussion across the industry.

"The secret sauce is teamwork, continues Jansson. I am extremely proud that we capped off the year by winning "Best B2B Marketing Team" at the B2B Marketing Awards. My all-star MarCom team have combined stellar individual work with a fantastic team spirit and truly challenged conventional thinking around data centres. through pioneering marketing and communication efforts."

"These are not just awards for Marketing, this is recognition and praise for the entire company. An acknowledgement that the work we are doing is not just important to us, but admired and applauded by our industry peers as well as by some of the largest and most successful brands in the world," says Tracey Pewtner, Head of International Marketing.