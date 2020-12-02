 

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 65 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

2 December 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 25 November – 1 December 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price
A shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512   26,405,350
25 November 2020      
26 November 2020      
27 November 2020      
30 November 2020      
1 December 2020      
Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512   26,405,350


Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 260,015   407,916,310
25 November 2020 400 2,464.87 985,948
26 November 2020 500 2,394.78 1,197,390
27 November 2020 400 2,439.90 975,960
30 November 2020 300 2,356.57 706,971
1 December 2020 600 2,253.78 1,352,268
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 262,215   413,134,847

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 320,543 B shares corresponding to 1.80 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 25 November – 1 December 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                     

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments


