 

DGAP-News Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg aims to strengthen its competitive position in the growth market of China - production joint venture agreed with Masterwork

DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Strategic Company Decision
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg aims to strengthen its competitive position in the growth market of China - production joint venture agreed with Masterwork

02.12.2020 / 10:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) aims to further strengthen its leading competitive position in the growth market of China and has therefore set up a production joint venture with its long-standing partner and strategic anchor shareholder Masterwork Group Co., Ltd. (Masterwork). Heidelberg will benefit from the closer cooperation in the value-added chain between the two companies, particularly at its production site near Shanghai. The two companies also expect the expansion of their strategic cooperation through joint parts production by the joint venture at Masterwork's site in Tianjin to open up substantial opportunities for boosting efficiency.

"The manufacturing joint venture with Masterwork is a further milestone in the successful cooperation between the two companies and opens up additional opportunities for Heidelberg in China," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg. "With a sales volume of around 300 million Euro, China is Heidelberg's most important single market in the graphic arts industry. We have increasingly strengthened our leading market position by expanding our range of products at our production site near Shanghai. The increasing purchase of locally manufactured parts will significantly increase our competitiveness in this growth market.

Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, the joint venture will take over some of the machine parts previously manufactured by Heidelberg. The main customers are Heidelberg Graphics Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., as the local Group company in China, and Masterwork and its affiliated companies. Production is scheduled to start at Masterwork's new and innovative site in Tianjin at the beginning of 2021.
"The joint venture between MK and Heidelberg is a very important step in the strategic development of both sides. Our common goal is to provide high-quality, cost-effective and intelligent products for the market to better meet and service customer needs," says Masterwork President Li Li. "Through this cooperation, the joint venture will introduce the most advanced management, production and manufacturing technologies, all of which are based on Industry 4.0. In addition, various processing centers

