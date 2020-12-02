 

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ opens the myhive Ungargasse and continues its growth plans with this innovative and flexible office concept

IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ opens the myhive Ungargasse and continues its growth plans with this innovative and flexible office concept

02.12.2020 / 10:45
IMMOFINANZ opens the myhive Ungargasse and continues its growth plans with this innovative and flexible office concept

In the Ungargasse in Vienna's third district, IMMOFINANZ has opened a further Austrian myhive office building at a central location and set high, innovative standards for the design of modern office solutions on the Vienna real estate market. The building covers 17,200 sqm of modern office and community rooms combined with perfect infrastructure and wide-ranging services and is optimally suited, in particular, to meet the needs of smaller and medium-sized companies. A flexible space offering, hotel-inspired design and service as well as a lively community are the key elements. The following video provides an inside view of the new office and flexible service world of myhive: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rrk3Xi16YJU

At the new myhive location in the Ungargasse, close to the first district, a 15-month refurbishment project led to the development of office units ranging from 150 to 5,000 sqm. A total of EUR 13 million was invested in the new office complex to produce flexible working areas for modern companies of all sizes. The offering ranges from individual desks in a shared office to separate units and specially designed offices with their own entrance. The hotel atmosphere which is characteristic of the myhive concept was created through a distinct design and high-quality furnishings as well as all-round service for tenants.

Prime flexible offices with added value

IMMOFINANZ not only served as the developer and landlord on this project but has set new myhive standards for flexible office solutions with added value. Katrin Gögele-Celeda, Country Manager in Austria, explained: "Our innovative office concept is focused on the individual needs of our tenants. We rely on maximum flexibility, all-inclusive service and an active community because we are convinced that personal contact and the interaction with colleagues are important for a company's innovation and productivity. With myhive, our customers find flexible office space to meet their individual needs as well as hotel-type services and a lively community."

