 

FinTech Unicorn PingPong secures innovative E-Money License in Luxembourg

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 11:00  |  21   |   |   

PingPong, specialists in seamless cross-border transactions, has processed over $10 billion in e-commerce sales world-wide to date

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PingPong announces its authorisation as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg. This would make it the first Luxembourg based B2B fintech, with offices in Hangzhou, New York, San Francisco, Japan and Hong Kong to achieve this feat in the EU after applying in December 2019.

The license enables PingPong to offer a more flexible array of services and increase the scope of customers in the future. PingPong has already helped over 800,000 sellers across the globe spanning 14 different markets. It will aid the firm's international expansion, which officially became a unicorn in March this year with a valuation of 1.5B USD. With this license, the company will be able to provide a secure electronic wallet and access to a host of new services.

While banks were slow to digitally adapt, mobile cross-border payment services have exploded in popularity over the past few years. Europe currently leads the instant payments evolution, and is predicted to see an unprecedented growth of over 500 per cent in world-wide volume by 2025. This has allowed agile fintechs such as PingPong to capitalize on the global e-commerce boom that could see a record-breaking $3.914 trillion in sales this year.

Innovation is enabling fintechs to deliver efficient payment services to consumers at a much lower cost, with the EMI license filling the gap between conventional banks and consumers by creating digital products, services and channels for fulfilling a vast range of customer payment needs.

Ning Wang, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at PingPong, comments: "We are extremely proud to announce obtaining an EMI license in Luxembourg, a world-renowned fintech hub and pioneer within the EU market. This will strengthen our existing services which can support customers on different market places such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart and grant us the flexibility to broaden our business model to beyond e-commerce platforms. It is a testament to our global growth and compliments the numerous licenses we hold around the world, laying the foundation for many more e-wallets to come. PingPong is truly going global, with compliance and security placed at the heart of everything we do."

Ning Wang continues: "Now with the wind force of the pandemic, e-commerce is becoming a dominant force in the retail landscape and a catalyst for globalization. This EMI license will allow us to diversify our offerings to support customers in a way the banking system was not built to, consolidating our world-class capability in cross border payments whilst priming our position as the e-commerce bank of the future."

Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance, Luxembourg concludes: "Today, Luxembourg is one of the leading payment and e-money hubs in the EU and I'm happy to see that it continues to grow. In this sense, I welcome that PingPong has just upgraded its Luxembourg presence with a new e-money license that will help it better serve its European customers." 

About PingPong Payments

PingPong Payments was founded in 2015 with the mission of helping global e-commerce sellers keep more profits, by beating the rates traditional banks offer. Today, the company serves more than 600,000 online sellers worldwide, has processed more than $10 billion in cross-border payments for e-commerce merchants to-date, and transfers more than $100 million per day for international e-commerce sellers. Global merchants around the world trust PingPong Payments to help them save on cross-border payments, VAT & supplier payments, and more.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FinTech Unicorn PingPong secures innovative E-Money License in Luxembourg PingPong, specialists in seamless cross-border transactions, has processed over $10 billion in e-commerce sales world-wide to date LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, PingPong announces its authorisation as an Electronic Money …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
On Track: Battista Hypercar Completes High Speed Test Programme In Nardò
TIDAL Releases 'My 2020 Rewind' for Members to Look Back at their Year in Music
LOCTOTE returns to its crowdfunding roots in a new Kickstarter campaign
Dubber Launches Global Channel Partner Program for Cisco Resellers
AVCtechnologies Completes Strategic Acquisition of Ribbon's Kandy Communications
E-Bike Market worth $70.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Dematic to Commission New Automated National Distribution Centre for Woolworths in Sydney
Etihad Airways partners with PressReader: Heightens passenger experience with digital newspapers and magazines
Leading organizations in Asia-Pacific Lauded by the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods