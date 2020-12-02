 

ACAMS’ 11th Annual AML and Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Global Insights, MENA Solutions to Bring Together Leading Compliance Experts for One-of-a-Kind Virtual Event

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 11:04  |  22   |   |   

As part of its efforts to support compliance professionals across the globe, ACAMS will host its 11th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Global Insights, MENA Solutions beginning on Dec. 8. This unique, three-day training and networking event will feature key regulatory officials, executive-level compliance officers and other subject-matter experts from the Middle East and North Africa for panel discussions on the most challenging compliance issues facing the region, including new hurdles related to identifying beneficial owners, challenges in identifying sources of wealth and the risks and opportunities provided by integrating advanced technological tools into existing compliance programs.

In between sessions on the compliance issues related to trade sanctions, precious metals and other topics, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet their peers in the ACAMS Virtual Exhibit Hall and in online networking sessions tailored for money services businesses and insurance professionals, all from the safety of their homes.

“The Middle East and North Africa remains one of the most dynamic regions in the anti-financial crime space, and we’re proud to say that this year’s line-up of speakers reflects that with current and former high-level officials from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Egypt and Qatar,” said Scott Liles, president and managing director of ACAMS. “We’re also very excited to host special presentations by Dr. James Cockayne, the head of the secretariat for the Liechtenstein Initiative for Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking, and Kinda Hattar, the MENA regional advisor for Transparency International.”

“Whether you’re involved in Fintech, real estate, precious stones, the cryptocurrency sector or brick-and-mortar banking, the Global Insights, MENA Solutions conference is an unmatched opportunity to learn practical guidance from the region’s leading experts in the fight against money laundering, sanctions evasion, fraud, bribery and other financial crimes,” said Liles.

Taken together, the panels offer attendees a chance to learn compliance best practices that can be adopted and adapted for their own institutions, including through directly submitting questions for subject-matter experts to answer in a special Q&A session.

Participants will be able to view panels in real time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the conference. The full program for the conference can be found here.

About ACAMS

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

Adtalem Global Education Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACAMS’ 11th Annual AML and Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Global Insights, MENA Solutions to Bring Together Leading Compliance Experts for One-of-a-Kind Virtual Event As part of its efforts to support compliance professionals across the globe, ACAMS will host its 11th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Global Insights, MENA Solutions beginning on Dec. 8. This unique, three-day training and networking …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Coty Completes Sale of Wella Stake to KKR
Mogo Reports 135% Increase in Bitcoin Transaction Volume in November
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Acquisition of National HME Provider AeroCare Holdings Inc. and Updates ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Partners With MANRRS to Increase Diversity in Veterinary Profession
23.11.20
OnCourse Learning and Timea’s Cause Launch Educational Portal Aimed at Fighting Pandemic-Driven Growth in Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking
19.11.20
ACAMS’ 2nd Annual AML and Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Virtual Caribbean to Bring Together Region’s Most Prominent Compliance Experts for Groundbreaking 2-Day Event
05.11.20
Adtalem Global Education Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results