ACAMS’ 11th Annual AML and Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Global Insights, MENA Solutions to Bring Together Leading Compliance Experts for One-of-a-Kind Virtual Event

In between sessions on the compliance issues related to trade sanctions, precious metals and other topics, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet their peers in the ACAMS Virtual Exhibit Hall and in online networking sessions tailored for money services businesses and insurance professionals, all from the safety of their homes.

As part of its efforts to support compliance professionals across the globe, ACAMS will host its 11th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Global Insights, MENA Solutions beginning on Dec. 8. This unique, three-day training and networking event will feature key regulatory officials, executive-level compliance officers and other subject-matter experts from the Middle East and North Africa for panel discussions on the most challenging compliance issues facing the region, including new hurdles related to identifying beneficial owners, challenges in identifying sources of wealth and the risks and opportunities provided by integrating advanced technological tools into existing compliance programs.

“The Middle East and North Africa remains one of the most dynamic regions in the anti-financial crime space, and we’re proud to say that this year’s line-up of speakers reflects that with current and former high-level officials from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Egypt and Qatar,” said Scott Liles, president and managing director of ACAMS. “We’re also very excited to host special presentations by Dr. James Cockayne, the head of the secretariat for the Liechtenstein Initiative for Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking, and Kinda Hattar, the MENA regional advisor for Transparency International.”

“Whether you’re involved in Fintech, real estate, precious stones, the cryptocurrency sector or brick-and-mortar banking, the Global Insights, MENA Solutions conference is an unmatched opportunity to learn practical guidance from the region’s leading experts in the fight against money laundering, sanctions evasion, fraud, bribery and other financial crimes,” said Liles.

Taken together, the panels offer attendees a chance to learn compliance best practices that can be adopted and adapted for their own institutions, including through directly submitting questions for subject-matter experts to answer in a special Q&A session.

Participants will be able to view panels in real time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the conference. The full program for the conference can be found here.

