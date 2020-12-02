Rolls-Royce and Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership for Aerospace Engineering in India

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Rolls-Royce, one of the world's leadingaerospace and defence technology companies, and Infosys(http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generationdigital services and consulting, signed a strategic partnership for sourcingengineering and R&D Services for Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace business. As partof the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will transition a significant part ofits engineering centre capabilities for Civil Aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys.Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformationcapabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through thepartnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&Dservices integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.Speaking about the partnership, Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India& South Asia , said, "India has grown to become a key contributor to theRolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technicalcapability to support a broad range of complex business demands. Our vision isto continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership withInfosys. Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and wenow look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the fullrange of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growthpotential for our engineering talent. We are committed to India and remainpositive about the long-term prospects in this market."Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,Infosys , said, "We have always believed it is important to integrate thephysical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0,additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics. The Rolls-Royce engineeringteam at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we aredelighted to welcome them to Infosys. We have had a long and fruitfulassociation with Rolls-Royce and are looking forward to supporting the companyin addressing Civil Aerospace industry challenges. We are confident that thisexcellent talent will be a great addition to Infosys' deep experience inturbomachinery. We look forward to continuing to deliver industry leadingsolutions to our clients in the aerospace and defence sectors and beyond, whileproviding a great career path to our new colleagues within a rapidly growingecosystem."Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineeringcentre in Bengaluru, and this has been an integral part of Rolls-RoyceEngineering and R&D services. The Centre covers a mix of engineering