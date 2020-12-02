 

Rolls-Royce and Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership for Aerospace Engineering in India

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Rolls-Royce, one of the world's leading
aerospace and defence technology companies, and Infosys
(http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, signed a strategic partnership for sourcing
engineering and R&D Services for Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace business. As part
of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will transition a significant part of
its engineering centre capabilities for Civil Aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys.
Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation
capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the
partnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D
services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.

Speaking about the partnership, Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India
& South Asia , said, "India has grown to become a key contributor to the
Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical
capability to support a broad range of complex business demands. Our vision is
to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with
Infosys. Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we
now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full
range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth
potential for our engineering talent. We are committed to India and remain
positive about the long-term prospects in this market."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,
Infosys , said, "We have always believed it is important to integrate the
physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0,
additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics. The Rolls-Royce engineering
team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are
delighted to welcome them to Infosys. We have had a long and fruitful
association with Rolls-Royce and are looking forward to supporting the company
in addressing Civil Aerospace industry challenges. We are confident that this
excellent talent will be a great addition to Infosys' deep experience in
turbomachinery. We look forward to continuing to deliver industry leading
solutions to our clients in the aerospace and defence sectors and beyond, while
providing a great career path to our new colleagues within a rapidly growing
ecosystem."

Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering
centre in Bengaluru, and this has been an integral part of Rolls-Royce
Engineering and R&D services. The Centre covers a mix of engineering
