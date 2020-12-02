Islandsbanki hf. Upcoming covered bond auction 3 December Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 02.12.2020, 11:22 | 38 | 0 | 0 02.12.2020, 11:22 | Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Thursday 3 December 2020. The series ISLA CB 23, ISLA CB 27 and ISLA CBI 28 will be offered to investors. The series are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 15 December 2020. The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 3 December 2020. For further information contact Investor Relations, ir@islandsbanki.is .

