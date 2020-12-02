 

Valo launches its complete digital workplace tool kit on Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams

HELSINKI, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo has launched its complete digital workplace tool kit on Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams.

Valo’s digital tools put the user at the center.

Building on its existing portfolio of digital workplace tools, including the award-winning Valo Intranet and Valo Teamwork, it has launched Valo Connect, Valo Entrance and Valo Ideas.

Its new stable of digital workplace tools means organizations now have everything they need to run their businesses digitally from within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Valo Connect, one tool to connect them all

As Microsoft Teams has increasingly become central to many people's working day, Valo Connect brings an organization's digital tools and content together into one, easy-to-use enterprise portal within Teams.

Valo Connect not only connects its existing tools, bringing them into a single place, it aggregates third party tools from outside the Microsoft ecosystem too.

With Valo Connect, users can access their intranet, governance dashboard, ideation tool, extranet, and third-party apps all from within Teams. They can even add connectors, apps and OOTB tools too.

This means the user only needs to go to one place to connect to people, conversations, news, information and content in order to have an efficient workday experience.

In addition, as Valo Connect is part of the Microsoft 365 product suite, it can be accessed anywhere on any device, safely and securely.

Pekka Walkama, Valo's President said:

"Valo Connect not only eases the burden on IT management it offers a smoother digital workplace experience by consolidating digital workplace tools directly inside Microsoft Teams too. There is no other solution on the market like ours." 

Valo Entrance makes collaboration with external organizations safe and secure  

As digital collaboration between companies increases, businesses need a way to cooperate with external stakeholders easily and securely.  

With Valo Entrance Project Managers can invite and collaborate with external users easily, without the need for IT support, which has traditionally been hard to do in out-of-the-box SharePoint. 

Whole domains can be invited at once, as well as individual addresses of external collaborators. Plus, external stakeholders can self-serve, by opting in and registering for access themselves. 

