The Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Texas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it acquired the operations of Hays Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 116-bed skilled nursing facility, located in San Marcos, TX. The acquisition was effective December 1, 2020 and will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease.



“We are excited to strengthen our presence in the state of Texas with the addition of this dynamic skilled nursing operation that will add to our several existing operations in Texas Hill Country,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. He added that this operation, which had previously been operated by a faith-based nonprofit organization, is poised to enhance the healthcare and other services that will be offered.