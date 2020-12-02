 

Equifax Announces New President of Canadian Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 12:00  |  57   |   |   

Sue Hutchison to Lead Equifax Transformation in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax has announced Sue Hutchison as the company’s new Canadian business leader. Hutchison joined the company as the new Canada Region President, effective November 30.

“Sue brings strong expertise in lending and digital payments through her experience in FinTech and Financial Services,” said John Hartman, President of Equifax International. “Her breadth of knowledge across commercial, sales, strategy and operations will be critical for us as we accelerate growth and execute our vision for the new Equifax. I’m excited about the proven leadership and strong familiarity with the Canadian banking and broader Financial Services ecosystem that Sue brings to Equifax.”

Prior to Equifax, Hutchison served as Senior Vice President, Product, Digital and New Payments for Mastercard where she led product strategy for their growing portfolio, which included fraud, multi-rail payments, and cyber and intelligence solutions. She has also held senior leadership roles at Payments Canada, D+H Corporate (now Finastra), HSBC and Bank of America. Hutchison received her Bachelor’s in Finance and International Business from the University of Guelph and her MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Additionally, Hutchison is a board member of Home Capital Group, sits as an Advisory Board Member for Women in Payments and has served as a board member for the Canadian Payments Association, BC Women’s Hospital Foundation and the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

For more information:

Tom Carroll
Equifax Canada, Media Relations
MediaRelationsCanada@equifax.com
(416) 227-5290

Andrew Findlater
SELECT Public Relations
afindlater@selectpr.ca
(647) 444-1197

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2420eb7b-bdfc-4834 ...


Equifax Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equifax Announces New President of Canadian Business Sue Hutchison to Lead Equifax Transformation in CanadaTORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Equifax has announced Sue Hutchison as the company’s new Canadian business leader. Hutchison joined the company as the new Canada Region President, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Minerva Neurosciences Announces Outcome of Type C Meeting with FDA and Next Steps in the ...
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Total Outstanding Consumer Debt Tops $2 Trillion
24.11.20
Pandemic Impact on Holiday Shopping: Budgeting, Big Purchases and Personal Debt
12.11.20
COVID-19 has led to an increased awareness of Financial Wellness
10.11.20
Equifax Canada Launches a New Fraud Prevention Platform as the Fraud Rate Continues to Increase Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.20
5
Equifax Inc.