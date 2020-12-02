FPT Industrial and Slow Food support sustainable food production communities





London, December 2, 2020



FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI), has teamed up with Slow Food, a global grassroots organization, to support two local communities’ initiatives, in Italy and France, aimed at adopting more sustainable and inclusive practices, thus helping the communities survive the current crisis and build more resilient local economies for the future, with good, clean and fair food front and center.

Founded in 1989, Slow Food was established to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of the so called ‘fast lifestyle’ and to combat people’s dwindling interest in the food they eat, where it comes from and how our food choices affect the world around us. Since its beginnings, Slow Food has grown into a global movement involving millions of people in over 160 countries, working to ensure everyone has access to good, clean and fair food.