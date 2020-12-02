FPT Industrial and Slow Food support sustainable food production communities
|London, December 2, 2020
FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI), has teamed up with Slow Food, a global grassroots organization, to support two local communities’ initiatives, in Italy and France, aimed at adopting more sustainable and inclusive practices, thus helping the communities survive the current crisis and build more resilient local economies for the future, with good, clean and fair food front and center.
Founded in 1989, Slow Food was established to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of the so called ‘fast lifestyle’ and to combat people’s dwindling interest in the food they eat, where it comes from and how our food choices affect the world around us. Since its beginnings, Slow Food has grown into a global movement involving millions of people in over 160 countries, working to ensure everyone has access to good, clean and fair food.
FPT Industrial chose to partner with Slow Food in order to reaffirm, at a local level, its long-standing commitment to sustainability; a commitment demonstrated not only through the production of low-impact, high-performance engines, but also through an array of sustainability projects and concrete actions. The two communities jointly selected by FPT Industrial and Slow Food are the cooperatives Valdibella and NoE in Sicily, Italy and La Seyne-sur-Mer Prud’homie in southern France.
The Valdibella cooperative produces biological food from ancient varieties of local crops adopting a sustainable approach to agriculture using conservation cultivation methods to maintain natural soil fertility. The NoE (No Emargination) cooperative was founded in 1993 and encourages the social inclusion of disabled people. In 1998 the city of Partinico entrusted the cooperative with a plot of land that had been confiscated from the mafia. This land was converted into biological agriculture fields, cultivated with olive trees, vegetables and arable crops. FPT Industrial and Slow Food will support the two cooperatives in their projects which are focused on the creation of a “food forest” reproducing the natural eco-system and capable of diversifying food production while preserving the landscape, as well as the creation of an autonomous supply chain model, to deliver high quality biological food at an affordable price.
