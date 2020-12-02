 

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Remestemcel-L in the Treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Due to COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 12:00  |  94   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for remestemcel-L in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19 infection. Fast Track designation is granted if a therapy demonstrates the potential to address unmet medical needs for a serious or life-threatening disease.1 ARDS is the primary cause of death in patients with COVID-19.

Fast Track designation by the FDA is intended to facilitate development and expedite review of therapies to treat serious and life-threatening conditions with no or limited treatment options so that an approved product can reach the market expeditiously.1 Under Fast Track designation, a Biologic License Application (BLA) for remestemcel-L is eligible for both rolling submission and priority review.

Clinical data provided to the FDA supporting the potential of remestemcel-L to address the unmet medical need of COVID-19 ARDS included results from a pilot study of remestemcel-L under emergency compassionate use at New York’s Mt Sinai Hospital in March-April this year. In this study, nine of 12 ventilator-dependent patients (75%) with moderate to severe COVID-19 ARDS were successfully discharged from hospital a median of 10 days after receiving two intravenous doses of remestemcel-L. 

The ongoing randomized controlled Phase 3 trial of remestemcel-L in up to 300 ventilator-dependent patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 ARDS, under an FDA Investigational New Drug clearance, is approximately two-thirds enrolled. The trial’s primary endpoint is overall mortality at Day 30, and the key secondary endpoint is days alive off ventilatory support through Day 60. Two interim analyses have been performed by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), after 90 and 135 patients were enrolled, with recommendations to continue the trial as planned. A third and final interim analysis is planned to be performed by the DSMB when 180 patients have completed 30 days of follow-up.

Seite 1 von 5
Mesoblast Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Remestemcel-L in the Treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Due to COVID-19 NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Minerva Neurosciences Announces Outcome of Type C Meeting with FDA and Next Steps in the ...
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
19.11.20
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of Remestemcel-L
19.11.20
Mesoblast Corporate Update and Financial Results Webcast
11.11.20
Second Interim Analysis of Clinical Outcomes After 135 Patients Results in Recommendation to Continue Remestemcel-L Phase 3 Trial in COVID-19 ARDS

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
27
Mesoblast ? Schon mal was von gehört ?