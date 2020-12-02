FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Remestemcel-L in the Treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Due to COVID-19
NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that the United
States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for remestemcel-L in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19 infection. Fast Track
designation is granted if a therapy demonstrates the potential to address unmet medical needs for a serious or life-threatening disease.1 ARDS is the primary cause of death in patients
with COVID-19.
Fast Track designation by the FDA is intended to facilitate development and expedite review of therapies to treat serious and life-threatening conditions with no or limited treatment options so that an approved product can reach the market expeditiously.1 Under Fast Track designation, a Biologic License Application (BLA) for remestemcel-L is eligible for both rolling submission and priority review.
Clinical data provided to the FDA supporting the potential of remestemcel-L to address the unmet medical need of COVID-19 ARDS included results from a pilot study of remestemcel-L under emergency compassionate use at New York’s Mt Sinai Hospital in March-April this year. In this study, nine of 12 ventilator-dependent patients (75%) with moderate to severe COVID-19 ARDS were successfully discharged from hospital a median of 10 days after receiving two intravenous doses of remestemcel-L.
The ongoing randomized controlled Phase 3 trial of remestemcel-L in up to 300 ventilator-dependent patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 ARDS, under an FDA Investigational New Drug clearance, is approximately two-thirds enrolled. The trial’s primary endpoint is overall mortality at Day 30, and the key secondary endpoint is days alive off ventilatory support through Day 60. Two interim analyses have been performed by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), after 90 and 135 patients were enrolled, with recommendations to continue the trial as planned. A third and final interim analysis is planned to be performed by the DSMB when 180 patients have completed 30 days of follow-up.
