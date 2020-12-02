FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Remestemcel-L in the Treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Due to COVID-19

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for remestemcel-L in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19 infection. Fast Track designation is granted if a therapy demonstrates the potential to address unmet medical needs for a serious or life-threatening disease.1 ARDS is the primary cause of death in patients with COVID-19.



Fast Track designation by the FDA is intended to facilitate development and expedite review of therapies to treat serious and life-threatening conditions with no or limited treatment options so that an approved product can reach the market expeditiously.1 Under Fast Track designation, a Biologic License Application (BLA) for remestemcel-L is eligible for both rolling submission and priority review.