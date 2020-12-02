MiX Telematics to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Joselowitz, and Chief Financial Officer, John Granara will present and host meetings at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

MiX Telematics’ presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time (10:20 p.m. South Africa Time) and will be webcast live. An archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.mixtelematics.com).