 

MiX Telematics to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Joselowitz, and Chief Financial Officer, John Granara will present and host meetings at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

MiX Telematics’ presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time (10:20 p.m. South Africa Time) and will be webcast live. An archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.mixtelematics.com).

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, delivered as SaaS, to more than more than three quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers a broad range of solutions; from self-service telematics software that runs on any mobile device to enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and include dedicated account managers who proactively monitor to ensure that customers achieve optimal value for their investment. The company provides solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security to fleets of all sizes. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information. For more information visit www.mixtelematics.com.

