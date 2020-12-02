Transphorm’s SuperGaN Gen V FET Delivers World’s Lowest Packaged On-resistance, Targeting Electric Vehicle Applications

Transphorm Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced today the sampling of its first Gen V device under its proprietary SuperGaN TM brand. The TP65H015G5WS , Transphorm’s new Gen V device, targets the Electric Vehicle (EV) market and provides industry-leading performance enhancements, ease of designability, and optimized cost structure that is inherent to the SuperGaN device family. Notably, the Company’s Gen V GaN solution offers the world’s lowest packaged on-resistance and delivers a 25% lower power loss over Silicon Carbide (SiC) in a standard TO-247-3 package, strengthening the potential of GaN in the EV power conversion market.

Lowest Rds(on) SuperGaN FET in a TO-247 package from Transphorm poised for growth in EV market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In March 2020, Marelli, one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector, announced a strategic partnership with Transphorm to collaborate on new GaN-based automotive/EV power conversion solutions including On-board Chargers (OBCs), DC-DC Converters and Powertrain Inverters for electric and hybrid vehicles. To date, Marelli has made a $4 million equity investment in Transphorm and has committed to an additional $1 million equity investment in Q1 2021.

Dr. Joachim Fetzer, CEO, Electric Powertrain Marelli, commented, “Transphorm’s demonstration of achieving 10 kilowatts of power from a discrete packaged GaN device in a bridge configuration is further validation of the exciting promise of GaN for electric vehicle converters and inverters. As part of our previously announced partnership, we will continue to evaluate Transphorm’s industry-leading GaN devices and work together in support of a multi-year EV systems product roadmap.”

“We continue to innovate Transphorm’s SuperGaN FET technology, now offering the world’s lowest on-resistance in a standard TO-247-3 package in the market, targeted for electric vehicles and other higher power conversion applications. This allows customers to drive into double digit kilowatts with a single device, continuing to demonstrate GaN’s ability to provide higher performance, lower system cost and higher power density,” said Primit Parikh, COO and Co-founder, Transphorm. “Our Gen V GaN platform is creating new design opportunities for power levels that previously required paralleling, while still offering the greater than 99% efficiency.”