 

Transphorm’s SuperGaN Gen V FET Delivers World’s Lowest Packaged On-resistance, Targeting Electric Vehicle Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 12:00  |  49   |   |   

Transphorm Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced today the sampling of its first Gen V device under its proprietary SuperGaNTM brand. The TP65H015G5WS, Transphorm’s new Gen V device, targets the Electric Vehicle (EV) market and provides industry-leading performance enhancements, ease of designability, and optimized cost structure that is inherent to the SuperGaN device family. Notably, the Company’s Gen V GaN solution offers the world’s lowest packaged on-resistance and delivers a 25% lower power loss over Silicon Carbide (SiC) in a standard TO-247-3 package, strengthening the potential of GaN in the EV power conversion market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005276/en/

Lowest Rds(on) SuperGaN FET in a TO-247 package from Transphorm poised for growth in EV market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lowest Rds(on) SuperGaN FET in a TO-247 package from Transphorm poised for growth in EV market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In March 2020, Marelli, one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector, announced a strategic partnership with Transphorm to collaborate on new GaN-based automotive/EV power conversion solutions including On-board Chargers (OBCs), DC-DC Converters and Powertrain Inverters for electric and hybrid vehicles. To date, Marelli has made a $4 million equity investment in Transphorm and has committed to an additional $1 million equity investment in Q1 2021.

Dr. Joachim Fetzer, CEO, Electric Powertrain Marelli, commented, “Transphorm’s demonstration of achieving 10 kilowatts of power from a discrete packaged GaN device in a bridge configuration is further validation of the exciting promise of GaN for electric vehicle converters and inverters. As part of our previously announced partnership, we will continue to evaluate Transphorm’s industry-leading GaN devices and work together in support of a multi-year EV systems product roadmap.”

“We continue to innovate Transphorm’s SuperGaN FET technology, now offering the world’s lowest on-resistance in a standard TO-247-3 package in the market, targeted for electric vehicles and other higher power conversion applications. This allows customers to drive into double digit kilowatts with a single device, continuing to demonstrate GaN’s ability to provide higher performance, lower system cost and higher power density,” said Primit Parikh, COO and Co-founder, Transphorm. “Our Gen V GaN platform is creating new design opportunities for power levels that previously required paralleling, while still offering the greater than 99% efficiency.”

Seite 1 von 3
Transphorm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transphorm’s SuperGaN Gen V FET Delivers World’s Lowest Packaged On-resistance, Targeting Electric Vehicle Applications Transphorm Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced today the sampling of its first Gen V device under its proprietary SuperGaNTM brand. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Mogo Reports 135% Increase in Bitcoin Transaction Volume in November
Coty Completes Sale of Wella Stake to KKR
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Transphorm to Participate at Upcoming November Financial Conferences
10.11.20
Transphorm Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Continued Progress Across Business