 

Nordea Bank Abp Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
2 December 2020 at 11.45 EET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp has on 1 December 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 30 November 2020.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

  % of shares and voting
rights
(total of A) 		% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of B) 		Total of both
in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.98%   0.02%   5.01%  

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   Below 5%   Below 5%
SUBTOTAL A Below 5%   Below 5%  

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion
period 		Physical or cash
settlement 		Number of shares and
voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
Securities lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5%
CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5%
      SUBTOTAL B Below 5% Below 5%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

