Nordea Bank Abp Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
2 December 2020 at 11.45 EET
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp has on 1 December 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which
BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 30 November 2020.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:
|
% of shares and voting
rights
(total of A)
|
% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of B)
|
Total of both
in % (A + B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.98%
|0.02%
|5.01%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000297767
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|SUBTOTAL A
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|
Type of financial
instrument
|
Expiration
date
|
Exercise/
Conversion
period
|
Physical or cash
settlement
|
Number of shares and
voting rights
|
% of shares and
voting rights
|Securities lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|SUBTOTAL B
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
0 Kommentare