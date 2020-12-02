Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

2 December 2020 at 11.45 EET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp has on 1 December 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 30 November 2020.



The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.