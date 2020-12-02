EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification



02.12.2020 / 12:20





Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act



Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

2 December 2020 at 11.45 EET



Nordea Bank Abp has on 1 December 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 30 November 2020.



The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.



Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds: